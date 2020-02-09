E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorists urged to take care on the roads on Sunday due to Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 08:10 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 09 February 2020

A stretch of the A14 (file photo) Picture: GOOGLE

A stretch of the A14 (file photo) Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads as strong winds from Suffolk feels the full force of Storm Ciara.

Highways England have issued the warning as wind speeds are predicted to reach 70mph in the county throughout Sunday.

The Orwell Bridge has already closed and is expected to remain shut until 7pm on Sunday evening.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists, particularly drivers of high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations.

Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, said: "If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

"In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

"Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space."

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

Storm clouds over the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich (file photo) Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Colchester Zoo among attractions forced to close due to storm

The entrance to Colchester Zoo Picture: ARCHANT

Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash

Police were called to a crash in Old Newton near Stowmarket (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Power cuts reported in Suffolk amid Storm Ciara

Power cuts have been reported in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Motorists urged to take care on the roads on Sunday due to Storm Ciara

A stretch of the A14 (file photo) Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24