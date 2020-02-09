Motorists urged to take care on the roads on Sunday due to Storm Ciara

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads as strong winds from Suffolk feels the full force of Storm Ciara.

Highways England have issued the warning as wind speeds are predicted to reach 70mph in the county throughout Sunday.

The Orwell Bridge has already closed and is expected to remain shut until 7pm on Sunday evening.

Motorists, particularly drivers of high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations.

Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, said: "If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

"In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

"Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space."