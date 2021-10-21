Strongwoman Andrea's log lift wins place in Guinness Book of World Records
- Credit: Suffolk New College
Inspirational Suffolk strongwoman Andrea Thompson has won a place in the 2022 Guinness Book of World Records.
Andrea, from Melton near Woodbridge, carried out the heaviest log lift for a female on July 4, 2020.
The 39-year-old, an apprenticeship assessor at Suffolk New College in Ipswich, lifted an amazing 135kg (297.6 lb) log, and is now featured in the new edition of the iconic book.
This is just the latest feat for the mum of two, after being crowned Britain’s Strongest Woman four times and the World’s Strongest Woman in 2018.
Andrea said: "It’s exciting to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. I’d say that it’s one of my greatest achievements and I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever done before.
“Everyone will definitely be getting a copy for Christmas. The bookshop better be ready.”
Andrea smashed the previous record of 129 kg (284 pounds), with her feat being livestreamed on YouTube.
Her record-breaking lift was part of the World's Ultimate Strongman 'feats of strength' series and took place in Surrey.
Most Read
- 1 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
- 2 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
- 3 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
- 5 Stu says: He's ours now! The pick-pocket and cheese-gate - Town's 4-0 win
- 6 A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired
- 7 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
- 8 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
- 9 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses
- 10 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
Although gyms were closed during lockdown in the run-up to the lift, she was able to train at her friend’s garage gym, which has all the right equipment.
The lift involves picking up an iron log from the floor, flipping it up to the shoulders and then pressing it overhead until the elbows are locked.
The mum has previously physically pulled trains and planes during exhibition events, and has plans to set another record.
She said: “I’m looking to break my world record again in November this year and my next major competition will hopefully be taking place in America next March."
Andrea said, for any other people thinking about breaking records: “You have to love what you do, show lots of determination, work hard and make sacrifices.
"If you can do all that, without doubt, I’d say that anything is achievable.”
Craig Shimmon, head of marketing at Suffolk New College, said: “I’m running out of superlatives when it comes to Andrea and her amazing achievements. She is simply inspirational and we are so proud that she works for our college.”
Andrea was named as Suffolk Sports Personality of the year in November 2019, in recognition of her incredible achievements in a sport she only started six years ago.