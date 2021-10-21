News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Strongwoman Andrea's log lift wins place in Guinness Book of World Records

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:37 AM October 21, 2021   
Andrea Thompson, an apprenticeship advisor at Suffolk New College, has set a Guinness World Record for a log lift

Andrea Thompson, an apprenticeship advisor at Suffolk New College, has set a Guinness World Record for a log lift - Credit: Suffolk New College

Inspirational Suffolk strongwoman Andrea Thompson has won a place in the 2022 Guinness Book of World Records.

Andrea, from Melton near Woodbridge, carried out the heaviest log lift for a female on July 4, 2020.

The 39-year-old, an apprenticeship assessor at Suffolk New College in Ipswich, lifted an amazing 135kg (297.6 lb) log, and is now featured in the new edition of the iconic book.

This is just the latest feat for the mum of two, after being crowned Britain’s Strongest Woman four times and the World’s Strongest Woman in 2018.

Andrea Thompson training for her World Record log lift

Andrea Thompson training for her World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Andrea said: "It’s exciting to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. I’d say that it’s one of my greatest achievements and I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever done before.

“Everyone will definitely be getting a copy for Christmas. The bookshop better be ready.”

Andrea smashed the previous record of 129 kg (284 pounds), with her feat being livestreamed on YouTube.

Her record-breaking lift was part of the  World's Ultimate Strongman 'feats of strength' series and took place in Surrey.

Andrea Thompson from Melton training for her World Record log lift

Andrea Thompson from Melton training for her World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
  2. 2 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  3. 3 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
  1. 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
  2. 5 Stu says: He's ours now! The pick-pocket and cheese-gate - Town's 4-0 win
  3. 6 A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired
  4. 7 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
  6. 9 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses
  7. 10 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Although gyms were closed during lockdown in the run-up to the lift, she was able to train at her friend’s garage gym, which has all the right equipment.

The lift involves picking up an iron log from the floor, flipping it up to the shoulders and then pressing it overhead until the elbows are locked.

The mum has previously physically pulled trains and planes during exhibition events, and has plans to set another record.

She said: “I’m looking to break my world record again in November this year and my next major competition will hopefully be taking place in America next March."

Andrea Thompson training for her Guinness World Record log lift

Andrea Thompson training for her Guinness World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Andrea said, for any other people thinking about breaking records: “You have to love what you do, show lots of determination, work hard and make sacrifices.

"If you can do all that, without doubt, I’d say that anything is achievable.”

Craig Shimmon, head of marketing at Suffolk New College, said: “I’m running out of superlatives when it comes to Andrea and her amazing achievements. She is simply inspirational and we are so proud that she works for our college.”

Andrea was named as Suffolk Sports Personality of the year in November 2019, in recognition of her incredible achievements in a sport she only started six years ago.

Fitness
Woodbridge News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Grimwood at the hotplate at The Froize in Chillesford

The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A14 | Updated

Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

TV

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

Timothy Bradford

person