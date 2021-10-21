Published: 11:37 AM October 21, 2021

Andrea Thompson, an apprenticeship advisor at Suffolk New College, has set a Guinness World Record for a log lift - Credit: Suffolk New College

Inspirational Suffolk strongwoman Andrea Thompson has won a place in the 2022 Guinness Book of World Records.

Andrea, from Melton near Woodbridge, carried out the heaviest log lift for a female on July 4, 2020.

The 39-year-old, an apprenticeship assessor at Suffolk New College in Ipswich, lifted an amazing 135kg (297.6 lb) log, and is now featured in the new edition of the iconic book.

This is just the latest feat for the mum of two, after being crowned Britain’s Strongest Woman four times and the World’s Strongest Woman in 2018.

Andrea Thompson training for her World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Andrea said: "It’s exciting to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. I’d say that it’s one of my greatest achievements and I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever done before.

“Everyone will definitely be getting a copy for Christmas. The bookshop better be ready.”

Andrea smashed the previous record of 129 kg (284 pounds), with her feat being livestreamed on YouTube.

Her record-breaking lift was part of the World's Ultimate Strongman 'feats of strength' series and took place in Surrey.

Andrea Thompson from Melton training for her World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Although gyms were closed during lockdown in the run-up to the lift, she was able to train at her friend’s garage gym, which has all the right equipment.

The lift involves picking up an iron log from the floor, flipping it up to the shoulders and then pressing it overhead until the elbows are locked.

The mum has previously physically pulled trains and planes during exhibition events, and has plans to set another record.

She said: “I’m looking to break my world record again in November this year and my next major competition will hopefully be taking place in America next March."

Andrea Thompson training for her Guinness World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Andrea said, for any other people thinking about breaking records: “You have to love what you do, show lots of determination, work hard and make sacrifices.

"If you can do all that, without doubt, I’d say that anything is achievable.”

Craig Shimmon, head of marketing at Suffolk New College, said: “I’m running out of superlatives when it comes to Andrea and her amazing achievements. She is simply inspirational and we are so proud that she works for our college.”

Andrea was named as Suffolk Sports Personality of the year in November 2019, in recognition of her incredible achievements in a sport she only started six years ago.