Armed robbery accused appears in court

25 August, 2020 - 13:06
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has appeared in court accused of conspiring to commit burglary and armed robbery.

Stuart Bocock appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to deny conspiracy to burgle, conspiracy to rob and threatening a man with an axe.

Bocock, 29, of Thorntondale Road, Doncaster, is jointly charged with 36-year-old Levi Hilden, who did not appear for arraignment on Tuesday.

Both are accused of conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery in Sudbury between December 11 and January 17.

They are alleged to have been involved in the robbery of jewellery and other items worth £25,000 on December 18, and with threatening one of two alleged robbery victims with an axe.

Hilden is additionally accused of threatening a person with a metal pole in Sudbury on December 13.

A trial is scheduled to begin in the fortnight commencing November 16. Both men remain in custody.

