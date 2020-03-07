E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'I'm excited and scared' - Runner to tackle one of world's hardest races

07 March, 2020 - 11:53
Stuart Risebrow at the finish of the Stour Valley Path 100 (SVP100) last year Picture: Tracey Risebrow

Stuart Risebrow at the finish of the Stour Valley Path 100 (SVP100) last year Picture: Tracey Risebrow

Archant

﻿A Suffolk man who "avoided any form of exercise for the first 40 years of his life" is taking on one of the world's most gruelling physical challenges to help homeless people in Ipswich.

Stuart Risebrow training in Lanzarote Picture: Tracey RisebrowStuart Risebrow training in Lanzarote Picture: Tracey Risebrow

Stuart Risebrow, 50, will compete in The Marathon Des Sables across the Sahara Desert next month. Dauntingly, the challenge involves completing a 155-mile route over six days - four marathon days, a double marathon long day, and a 10km "fun run."

Competitors are only provided with water and shelter - so they have to deal with the scorching temperatures and tough terrain with six days worth of food, clothing, kit and bedding strapped to their backs.

The terrain varies between open, rock-strewn desert, oven-hot sand dunes, and steep mountain climbs. Temperatures can reach 50C at midday and plummet down to freezing at night.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart is a former pupil at Rushmere Hall Primary and Northgate High Schools in Ipswich. He is married to Tracey and they have two daughters, Sam and Alexandra. His father, Richard, is a former Mayor of Ipswich.

Stuart says he took no exercise when he was young, but a combination of gaining weight and a health scare gave him motivation, starting with climbing Kilimanjaro. He has become a regular runner, taking on a succession of challenges - although none quite so fearsome as this one.

He says: "I'm both excited and scared that the Marathon Des Sables is so near, but I'm ready. It's going to be terrible and brilliant, soul-destroying and life-affirming. It's going to be tough. However, I believe if you train adequately and intelligently, you can make your own impossible happen."

Stuart is raising money for The Bus Shelter Project in Ipswich, which is part of a growing network working of schemes that use recycled buses to reduce the number of rough sleepers.

It focuses on providing a warm, dry and safe environment to sleep in, and also provides hot food. Efforts are then made to introduce guests back into society. To find out more, go to the Bus Shelter project's Facebook page.

To help Stuart's fund-raising efforts, go to his JustGiving page.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man killed in A14 collision had just left mental health ward

Andrew Gibbins was a voluntary patient at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Review into tragedy of dead bodies going undiscovered fails to alleviate residents’ fears

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn ONolan with residents of Mussidan Place Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Families warned about living on holiday park in breach of regulations

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Live: Blues facing a daunting task as League One leaders visit Portman Road to end difficult week

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m excited and scared’ – Runner to tackle one of world’s hardest races

Stuart Risebrow at the finish of the Stour Valley Path 100 (SVP100) last year Picture: Tracey Risebrow
Drive 24