'Unbelievable opportunity' for Suffolk student performing with chart-topping singer

A Stowmarket student has been announced as the special guest for a concert with a chart-topping singing star after being talent-spotted at her school prizegiving.

Despite only just having finished her GCSEs, 16-year-old Liv Newcomb from Leavenheath is quickly rising to stardom in the musical theatre world.

She will be performing at a concert featuring Russell Watson and award-winning pianist Mike Moran at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, July 29.

World-acclaimed classical vocalist Watson has released 10 studio albums, has previously held the number one spot in the UK charts for 52 weeks and became the first British male to hold the accolade of a simultaneous transatlantic number one.

He has also sold more than seven million albums and performed for the Queen, the Pope and two US Presidents.

Liv was spotted by concert promoter John Hessenthaler when she performed at her recent end-of-term prize-giving ceremony at Finborough School.

She received the Vicci Archer Memorial Prize for Music, The Croft Award for Performing Arts and was invited to perform And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, originally sung by Jenifer Holliday.

Liv said: "I was really surprised when my mum told me that John from OEP Live had asked if I wanted to be in the show with Russell Watson.

"I'm so excited about being a special guest on the show. It's an unbelievable opportunity for me and I can't wait to meet him and to hear him sing live. He is amazing."

In September, Liv will be starting a Level 3 Diploma in Musical Theatre at performing arts school Emil Dale Academy in Hitchin.

Recently, she has performed in Oliver and Cinderella at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester and has also held the lead roles in many school productions including School of Rock, The Addams Family and Legally Blonde.

Her dream roles are Éponine in Les Misérables and Peggy/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton.

Liv's mother, Alison Newcomb said: "I'm delighted for her and so excited. As a parent, I know musical theatre is a tough industry so it's amazing to see her excelling already."