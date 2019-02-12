Gallery

Pupils bring Mary Poppins to the stage for special performance

Dress rehearsals are well underway for Thurston Community College production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 100 students from a Suffolk school will take to the stage this week for a special performance of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR.

Grace Keneally and Abigail Kerry as Mary Poppins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Grace Keneally and Abigail Kerry as Mary Poppins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils from Thurston Community College, near Bury St Edmunds, have been in rehearsal for the show since September, with the huge cast of 120 whittled down from more than 200 who auditioned for a part.

Teacher, and director for the show, Rebecca Harper said: “The whole cast have worked tirelessly, giving up a significant amount of time since September, attending rehearsals at break times, lunchtimes, and extended rehearsals at the end of the college day.

“They have been an absolute pleasure to work with and it is evident that they have enjoyed the production as much as the performing arts team have.

“We have also had support from other departments within the college who have helped with set design and creating props, a student technical crew and a team of staff volunteers who are helping out with a variety of jobs such as chaperoning, front of house and refreshments.”

The cast of Thurston Community College production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The cast of Thurston Community College production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Evening performances take place from today until Saturday with a matinee on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk

