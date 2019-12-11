Death of man in 70s found in river not being treated as suspicious

The body of a man has been found in the River Stour at Friars Meadow in Sudbury. Police enquiries are ongoing at this time Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The death of a man who was found in a river in Sudbury is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers were called shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday, December 10 to reports that the body had been discovered in the River Stour, near Friars Meadow.

Emergency services were called but the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries continue and the man's next of kin have been informed.

Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery can confirm that the death remains unexplained at this time but is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Colin Spence, county councillor for Sudbury East and Waldingfield, said: "I think any loss of life in whatever situation is incredibly sad.

"I don't know who the person involved is or what has happened, but I'm very sorry to hear this."