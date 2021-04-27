Published: 2:27 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM April 27, 2021

The Storehouse Foodbank in Sudbury has been offered financial support for three years by a Sudbury business - Credit: Storehouse Team

A foodbank in Sudbury has been offered financial support for the next three years from a Sudbury-based company.

Daro Group has offered to meet the rent of the Storehouse Foodbank for the next three years to ensure the foodbank is able to keep helping those who need it most in the community.

Storehouse is a local community programme operated by Stour Valley Vineyard Church and is fully dependant on financial gifts to help keep its vital services running for local families and individuals in crisis.

Storehouse foodbank has had a challenging year, but is thankful to all the individuals, groups and businesses that has kept it going through the lockdowns - Credit: Storehouse Team

The current operating costs for the foodbank are around £24,500 a year.

Vicky Leonard, Storehouse team leader, said: “As a service, our aim is to give people in food poverty a ‘hand up, not a hand out.’ And to ensure we reach those with the greatest needs, everyone is referred to our service by a trusted local agency.

You may also want to watch:

"We assess people’s financial situation and give emergency food, toiletries, household cleaners and even pet food.

“However, we know that feeding people is just one part of it. Therefore, we also direct people to local support groups who may be able to assist with the underlying causes of their food poverty."

Mervyn Douglas, managing director of Daro Group, said: “We are humbled by the tireless voluntary work Storehouse Foodbank does.

Storehouse Foodbank in Sudbury is grateful to the Daro Group for offering to meet their rent for the next three years - Credit: Storehouse Team

"We know this goes beyond the distribution of food in the local community and keeps many out of debt, helping them to a position of financial independence."



