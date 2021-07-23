Published: 4:30 PM July 23, 2021

A vintage enthusiast who bagged an authentic 1940s wedding dress for £1 has revealed how she 'made do and mended' to create her perfect day.

Lisa Edwards, from Sudbury, married husband Steve earlier this month in a 40s themed celebration.

Lisa and Steve Edwards were finally able to celebrate with family and friends - Credit: Anna Warner

Every aspect of the wedding had a vintage touch including Mrs Edwards' dress which was a particular find.

"We love going to charity shops," said Mrs Edwards. "We were looking around one day and I saw this bundle of white fabric across the other side of the shop.

"I rushed over there and saw it was a wedding dress.

"Steve was with me so I could not let him see what I had found.

"I had no idea if it would fit me but I could see from the style that it was an authentic 1940s dress.

"When I got to the counter I had it in a bundle and I said please don't get it out because I don't want him to see it.

"They charged me £1 for it. When I got it home I realised it was my size and in remarkably good condition.

"You don't have to spend thousands to have a beautiful wedding."

The couple embrace the vintage scene and dress in 40s, sometimes 50s, clothing most days.

"We both love the music and we both dance," said Mrs Edwards.

"We love going to 1940s events and riding steam trains. We like the way of life from that time as well. The comradery of the war years and the fashion."

She continued: "For us it was just kind of natural to continue that lifestyle to our wedding."

Lisa and Steve on their big day - Credit: Anna Warner

As a keen needlewoman, Mrs Edwards was able to alter her dress to make it fit perfectly and hand embroidered their names on the back of her vintage veil.

Like many people Mrs Edwards and her husband had to cancel two of their wedding dates - in October and April - because of the coronavirus.

But when they could finally go ahead, a number of close friends in the vintage scene helped to make their big day extra special with 1930s cars, handmade velvet flowers and accessories.

The couple topped off their day with a vintage wedding topper - Credit: Anna Warner

"We are so fortunate we have all of these lovely people and that we were able to go ahead with the wedding," said Mrs Edwards.

The couple will have their reception next month to make the most of eased restrictions allowing dancing.