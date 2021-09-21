Fire crews force their way into to property to tackle kitchen fire
Published: 4:08 PM September 21, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters have "forced their way" into a Sudbury property to put out a kitchen fire.
Sudbury Fire Station sent two crews to a property in Cavendish Way at 3pm this afternoon, following reports that people could smell smoke and hear an alarm.
On arrival, the crews could not see any signs of a fire but carried out an investigation.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that at 3.23pm the firefighters had to force their way into a first floor flat because of a kitchen fire.
The spokesman added that the blaze was tackled with a fire extinguisher and successfully put out at 3.25pm and a stop call has now been made.