News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire crews force their way into to property to tackle kitchen fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:08 PM September 21, 2021   
The fire broke out in a first floor flat in Cavendish Way, Sudbury 

The fire broke out in a first floor flat in Cavendish Way, Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have "forced their way" into a Sudbury property to put out a kitchen fire.

Sudbury Fire Station sent two crews to a property in Cavendish Way at 3pm this afternoon, following reports that people could smell smoke and hear an alarm. 

On arrival, the crews could not see any signs of a fire but carried out an investigation. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that at 3.23pm the firefighters had to force their way into a first floor flat because of a kitchen fire. 

The spokesman added that the blaze was tackled with a fire extinguisher and successfully put out at 3.25pm and a stop call has now been made. 


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after the game.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town

Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Suffolk Live

Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon