Fire crews force their way into to property to tackle kitchen fire

Published: 4:08 PM September 21, 2021

The fire broke out in a first floor flat in Cavendish Way, Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have "forced their way" into a Sudbury property to put out a kitchen fire.

Sudbury Fire Station sent two crews to a property in Cavendish Way at 3pm this afternoon, following reports that people could smell smoke and hear an alarm.

On arrival, the crews could not see any signs of a fire but carried out an investigation.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that at 3.23pm the firefighters had to force their way into a first floor flat because of a kitchen fire.

The spokesman added that the blaze was tackled with a fire extinguisher and successfully put out at 3.25pm and a stop call has now been made.



