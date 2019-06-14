Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity needs £150,000 to buy and transform former church into community hub

14 June, 2019 - 19:00
Christ Church United Reformed Church in Sudbury plus the adjoining Friars Hall are for sale Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Christ Church United Reformed Church in Sudbury plus the adjoining Friars Hall are for sale Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Archant

A Sudbury charity needs a further £150,000 to buy and transform a former town church into a community hub.

Sudbury Hive is seeking to buy the building Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELLSudbury Hive is seeking to buy the building Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Sudbury Hive, based at The Croft, is hopeful of purchasing the Christ Church United Reformed Church building and adjoining Friars Hall - but requires more funds to bring the project to fruition.

You may also want to watch:

The charity has various grant applications in place but needs to match the funding to be in a position to make a competitive bid for the building, which is on the market for £650,000.

MORE: Sudbury charity receives grant to develop United Reformed Church and Friars Hall plans

The Grade II-listed church, in School Lane, closed in January 2018 due to falling attendances, which has left Sudbury with very few venues for hire.

With St Peter's set to close in the near future for its major regeneration project, community groups in the town are concerned about the lack of venues for hire.

Sudbury Hive wants to turn the venue into a multi-use space for community groups to use.

Lesley Ford-Platt, Hive trustee, said the charity is hopeful it can raise the money needed.

"We met the Eastern Synod United Reformed Church [owners] a few months ago to give them an understanding of what we're trying to achieve for the community," she said.

"We have got various grant applications on the table but we have got to match fund them and we know we need another £150,000.

"With St Peters set to close for refurbishment, where are these groups going to go?

"A lot of community groups can't afford commercial rates.

"It would be a real asset to the wider community here.

"I know a lot of people love the building and want to see it in use. It's been closed two winters already."

MORE: Sudbury St Peter's moves step closer to revamp with grant boost

Hive is a charity that helps local community groups through networking opportunities, offering free training courses and the sharing of expertise, and has members from over 40 groups and organisations including the Citizen's Advice Bureau, Kernos Centre, Eden-Rose Coppice Trust and Sudbury Area Cancer Support Group.

The church and Friars Hall is up for sale for £650,000 Picture: ARCHANTThe church and Friars Hall is up for sale for £650,000 Picture: ARCHANT

For more information about the charity and to donate, visit www.sudburyhive.org

For more information on the church, which was first constructed in 1838, visit the website of Cambridge-based estate agents Cheffins at www.cheffins.co.uk

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Two arrested on suspicion of drug-driving during police operation

Two people were arrested during a multi-agency operation in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

How to get involved in the Elmer trail this weekend - and get a FREE sticker album

Chris and Jack Rose with Race For Your Life's Elmer called 'Edna' in memory of Angela Rose, who tragically died from cancer earlier this year. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Barn heavily damaged after straw fire

Crews from across Suffolk were sent to the scene of a barn fire in Mill Lane, Baylham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Essex entrepreneur accused of white slavery

Part of one of Hyams handbills, from about 1828, offering a choice stock of ready-made clothing Picture: Amberley Publishing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists