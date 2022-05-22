Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

The man's body was found in the River Stour in Sudbury - Credit: citizenside.com

A man has died after he was found unresponsive in the River Stour in Sudbury, police have confirmed.

Police turned people away from the river after the discovery was made near the meadows on Sunday afternoon.

Despite receiving treatment from first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Sudbury and Haverhill police said on Facebook.

The incident is not linked to any current missing person appeals, police added.

Very sad to read that a life was lost on our meadows in @TownOfSudbury this afternoon. My condolences to the deceased family. Thank you @PoliceSudbury @EastEnglandAmb @SuffolkFire#FirstResponders pic.twitter.com/bbSOozXGNk — Steve Hall (@SteveHall_Indpt) May 22, 2022

Police said on Facebook: "Our collective thoughts are with the gentleman's family this evening."