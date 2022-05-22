News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:01 PM May 22, 2022
Updated: 9:29 PM May 22, 2022
The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

The man's body was found in the River Stour in Sudbury - Credit: citizenside.com

A man has died after he was found unresponsive in the River Stour in Sudbury, police have confirmed.

Police turned people away from the river after the discovery was made near the meadows on Sunday afternoon.

Despite receiving treatment from first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Sudbury and Haverhill police said on Facebook.

The incident is not linked to any current missing person appeals, police added.

Police said on Facebook: "Our collective thoughts are with the gentleman's family this evening."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

