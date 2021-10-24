News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Purple flowers planted in Sudbury to highlight fight against polio

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:18 PM October 24, 2021    Updated: 4:19 PM October 24, 2021
Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres with Sudbury Rotary Club volunteers

Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres (second from right, front row) with members of Sudbury Rotary Club who planted the crocus corms - Credit: Sudbury Rotary Club

The mayor of Sudbury helped volunteers plant more than 1,000 crocus corms at the town's war memorial to highlight the battle to eradicate polio. 

Mayor Sue Ayres was among volunteers from Sudbury's Rotary Club to plant the purple flowers at the war memorial on Thursday. 

Purple has become a symbolic colour in the fight against polio, inspired by the colour of the dye painted on the little finger of a child to signify they have received a potentially life-saving polio vaccine.

The organisation is also providing all schools in the town and surrounding villages with purple crocus corms.

Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres planting flowers at the town's war memorial

Mayor Sue Ayres with president Gloria Woods - Credit: Sudbury Rotary Club

Gloria Woods, the president of Sudbury Rotary Club, said: "For many years members of Sudbury Rotary Club have planted Crocus corms in designated areas around the town, and this year is no different.

"We are pleased to be working once again with local schools. Our aim is to educate children on the importance of working together on a global scale, and to continue to vaccinate children in the ongoing fight to eradicate polio."

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild
  2. 2 How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out
  3. 3 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk
  1. 4 Andy's Angles: Six observations after Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over Fleetwood
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Fleetwood win
  3. 6 Ipswich Town 2-1 Fleetwood Town: Celina's late, late winner seals it for Blues
  4. 7 'It's been difficult... I was just so happy' - Celina delighted to end long goal drought in style
  5. 8 'Unique' café with 250 plus board games to play will open soon
  6. 9 Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof
  7. 10 'It wasn't good for all our hearts' - Roberts delight after Town comeback win
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding has swamped the harbour in the Suffolk seaside town

Flooding | Gallery

Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lee Bye of the Tuddenham Mill, which features in the Good Hotel Guide 2022

11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A cannabis factory has been found in a property in Leavenheath

Suffolk Constabulary

Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A water main pipe burst on an A14 roundabout near Bury St Edmunds earlier this week

Suffolk Live

Major A14 roundabout may not reopen until next week as water main repaired

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon