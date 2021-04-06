Sudbury dramatic society bringing back online murder mystery
- Credit: Sudbury Drama Society
Sudbury Dramatic Society is giving people a second chance to see their online Magic Lantern Mystery show.
If you missed the online murder mystery event when it was first shown before Christmas, tickets are back on sale for three more dates, Saturdays, April 10, 17 and 24 all at 7.30pm.
Throughout the night you will meet characters Esme Featherskew, Barnie Grubb, Inspector Sheerluck and more with the aim being to solve the murder by the end of the evening.
During the show sleuths will receive documents and see interviews with the murder suspects, including the chance to question them via a live video link to try and get them to answer questions, all from the safety of home.
Teams will compete against each other to solve the Magic Lantern Mystery, which will last around two hours.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for the Sudbury Dramatic Society said: "Teams pay a single fee, whatever their size and you can even play with your family or friends in other places, just so long as you all have internet and a PC, an email address and the combined brainpower needed to work out the clues.
"The teams will decide who-they-think-dunnit, submit their own reports and then watch the filmed summing up and conclusions from the indefatigable Inspector Sheerluck.
Most Read
- 1 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
- 2 People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town lack attacking threat again in Spotland stalemate
- 4 Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash
- 5 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 6 'Unsustainable' charity cafe set to be converted into flats complex
- 7 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw at Rochdale
- 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Rochdale
- 10 'We hoped we’d win... We didn’t believe' - Cook on Rochdale draw
"If you saw it and enjoyed it first time round, tell all your friends – only don’t give away the answer."
Tickets cost £25 and all profits will help the Quay Theatre to bounce back from coronavirus pandemic.