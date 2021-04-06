Published: 12:43 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 1:21 PM April 6, 2021

Will you be able to work out who committed the murder by the end of the show? - Credit: Sudbury Drama Society

Sudbury Dramatic Society is giving people a second chance to see their online Magic Lantern Mystery show.

If you missed the online murder mystery event when it was first shown before Christmas, tickets are back on sale for three more dates, Saturdays, April 10, 17 and 24 all at 7.30pm.

Throughout the night you will meet characters Esme Featherskew, Barnie Grubb, Inspector Sheerluck and more with the aim being to solve the murder by the end of the evening.

Mr Barnie Grub in the show is played by Malcom Hollister - Credit: Sudbury Drama Society

During the show sleuths will receive documents and see interviews with the murder suspects, including the chance to question them via a live video link to try and get them to answer questions, all from the safety of home.

Teams will compete against each other to solve the Magic Lantern Mystery, which will last around two hours.

A spokesman for the Sudbury Dramatic Society said: "Teams pay a single fee, whatever their size and you can even play with your family or friends in other places, just so long as you all have internet and a PC, an email address and the combined brainpower needed to work out the clues.

"The teams will decide who-they-think-dunnit, submit their own reports and then watch the filmed summing up and conclusions from the indefatigable Inspector Sheerluck.

Lady Antonia Layham played by Sara Knight is a character from the online murder mystery - Credit: Sudbury Drama Society

"If you saw it and enjoyed it first time round, tell all your friends – only don’t give away the answer."

Tickets cost £25 and all profits will help the Quay Theatre to bounce back from coronavirus pandemic.








