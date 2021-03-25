News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Why would we turn people away? Landlord on Covid checks at pubs

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:09 PM March 25, 2021   
Managers Ashley Coote and Gary Addison of The White Horse Pub Sudbury Suffolk, which will be hosting

White Horse Owners will not be checking if people have had the Covid jab before entering - Credit: Archant

Landlords may be given the powers to refuse entry to those who have not had a Covid jab - but the owners of one Sudbury pub said they will not be turning away paying customers.

Landlord Gary Addison, of the White Horse pub in Sudbury, said they will not be asking people to confirm whether or not they have had a

Mapped: How many people in your area have had the Covid vaccine?

SLB 2021 Hadleigh Vaccines 7

Suffolk and north Essex's coronavirus vaccination programme is continuing to steam ahead - with over 60% of the county's eligible population now having received their first jabs.

before entering his pub.

"We will be coming out of two lockdowns, why the hell are we going to turn people away?" he said.

"We are not going to stop people from coming in just because they haven't had the jab."

The White Horse pub in Sudbury is selling Zebra, Camel and Bison at its special steak night

Owner Gary Addison wants his customers to feel safe inside his pub - Credit: Archant

Mr Addison was speaking after PM Boris Johnson announced last night that pub landlords may be given the power to bar anyone without a Covid jab in the future, once all adults have been offered the vaccine

He added: "The protocols we were given after the first lockdown to reopen kept everyone safe enough in my opinion.

You may also want to watch:

"But now to say everyone needs a passport to come into the pub is daft.

"As a pub we need to make money come the summer and the last thing we would want to do is alienate ourselves in the small town we are in, so I will be very surprised if any local pubs round us do it, but it is everyone's own opinion and some might be very for it, but we are not."

Most Read

  1. 1 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  2. 2 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
  3. 3 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  1. 4 Cook on a week of cramming and his disappointment at a 'down day' on the training ground
  2. 5 Footbridge's safety to be inspected before decision made on repair date
  3. 6 Cook on his Colchester visit and McGavin's return from loan
  4. 7 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
  5. 8 University lecturer to go on hunger strike
  6. 9 Dad-of-three's family lose appeal over Pontins death
  7. 10 'I know I can play for a few more years' - Skuse on his Ipswich Town future

He continued: "It is down to us as landlord and landlady to keep people safe whether that is coronavirus or not coronavirus.

"I know it is something that is designed to keep everyone safe, but I feel how our pub was run it was safe enough in the first place with all the measures put in place to keep people apart.

"Someone who has not had the jab could be the most well behaved person and sit on a table on their own and as long as they social distance and wear their masks when walking around the pub, nothing is changing from before." 

Full list: The Greene King beer gardens opening on April 12

Greene King CEO Nick Mackenzie

Greene King has announced which of its beer gardens will be welcoming back their first punters in Suffolk and north Essex on Monday April 12, when coronavirus restrictions are set to be further relaxed.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WEIRD SUFFOLK: BURGH Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many more of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Boss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018 By

Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Cook ready to have 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'keeping tabs' on Israeli striker

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus