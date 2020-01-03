E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sudbury river project encourages better habitat

PUBLISHED: 16:58 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 03 January 2020

The stretch of the river after we carried the work was carried out Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

The stretch of the river after we carried the work was carried out Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

It is hoped work to restore a stretch of river in Sudbury will encourage wildlife to flourish.

The stretch of river before the work was carried out Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYThe stretch of river before the work was carried out Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Now complete, the project at the River Stour by Friars Meadow involved clearing vegetation and silt from the water, as well as tree surgery and bridge repairs.

It was a case of team work involving the Environment Agency, Sudbury and Long Melford District Angling Association and Sudbury Common Lands group and was funded by £10,000 of fishing licence money.

The improvements have increased refuge and spawning areas for fish and nesting sites for birds, and the Environment Agency said it hopes there will now be increased opportunities for anglers.

Ben Norrington, Environment Agency fisheries officer in East Anglia, said: "We are really pleased with how this partnership project has gone.

Ben Norrington, fisheries officer for the Environment Agency, during the work.Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYBen Norrington, fisheries officer for the Environment Agency, during the work.Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

"The river has been regenerated to encourage better habitat and to also create recreational fishing opportunities.

You may also want to watch:

"This section of river has been historically fished by various angling clubs for over 50 years and will hopefully be an asset that can be fished again."

John Weddup, secretary and treasurer of the angling club, which has about 250 members, said they had been working hard for some time to achieve the improvements.

He said: "The backwater had filled up with weeds and vegetation to the point where it was becoming a stagnant mess, but it's a great spawning site for fish, for birds to nest and a great site for wildlife."

He said by clearing the vegetation it also provided places of refuge for the fish, which is particularly important during periods of flooding when the fast flow of the river can wash them to the sea.

He described fish levels as "quite low" overall, but the improvement works to the river should help increase the population.

"The fish are important to the angling club members, but from my point of view running the club and as an environmentalist they are the key to the whole ecosystem," he added. "We are very much a river-based angling club. We are looking at lots of environmental aspects as well."

The angling club works closely with the Environment Agency to help look after the river system, for example monitoring oxygen levels in the water.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could escalating costs mean ‘game over’ for nuclear power and Sizewell C?

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C would look like Picture: EDF

Police inspector hits out at drivers using phones as road deaths rise

Inspector Chris Hinitt from the Roads and Armed Policing Team Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Trio of Town players to undergo fitness tests ahead of Exeter clash

Cole Skuse has missed the last two games with a neck injury. Photo: Ross Halls

Sudbury river project encourages better habitat

The stretch of the river after we carried the work was carried out Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists