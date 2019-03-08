Catch of the Day for Sudbury shop

Matt Warnock, left of Peddars with Andy Malcolm of the Fishermen's Mission Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Fishy celebrity items in the shop window of Peddars gent's outfitters in Sudbury are netting the interest of passers-by.

The fish designed by TV personality Fern Britton Picture: SUBMITTED The fish designed by TV personality Fern Britton Picture: SUBMITTED

As well as its usual tailored clothing and hire wear, Peddars in King Street is also displaying ceramic fish including designs by TV presenter Fern Britton and broadcasting couple Libby Purves and Paul Heiney.

The colourful mini-shoal are lots in Catch of the Day, an online auction of 100 ceramic fish painted by celebrities and artists to raise funds for the Fishermen's Mission.

Peddar's owner Matt Warnock said: "My church supports the Fishermen's Mission and my brother knows one of its representatives, so when I heard they wanted to get these things in public places I was happy to help.

"They've certainly generated a lot of interest with people seeing them in the window."

Fern Britton Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Fern Britton Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The fish also resulted in an unexpected cash boost for the charity from one customer.

Matt said: "Someone who shops here saw them and suddenly remembered he had an old collecting tin full of change for the Mission in his garage.

"He had completely forgotten about it for 20 years, but he has now brought it in and the money is going to the charity."

The fish designed by Libby Purves and Paul Heiney Picture: SUBMITTED The fish designed by Libby Purves and Paul Heiney Picture: SUBMITTED

Fern Britton chose a fish and chip newspaper wrapper design for her fish as it reminded her of childhood chippy suppers, while Libby and Paul's features shipping forecast references and is wrapped in a net.

Other celebrities, including Sir Robin Knox Johnston, Alan Titchmarsh, Caroline Quentin and Jonathan Dimbleby have painted fish in support of the charity, which supports the UK's trawlermen.

Members of the public can bid for the fish online, with proceeds going to the charity.

Regional spokesman Andy Malcolm said: "A Catch of the Day fish is more than just a thing of beauty, it's a way of changing the lives of our fishermen and their families for the better.

"Taking part in the auction and buying a Catch of the Day fish will help provide the vital funds needed for the Fishermen's Mission to support the most vulnerable, distressed and disadvantaged in our fishing communities, including those on the East Anglia coastline."

Visit the Fishermen's Charity website to take part in the auction, which ends on May 19.