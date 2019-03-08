Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Catch of the Day for Sudbury shop

PUBLISHED: 19:20 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 10 May 2019

Matt Warnock, left of Peddars with Andy Malcolm of the Fishermen's Mission Picture: SUBMITTED

Matt Warnock, left of Peddars with Andy Malcolm of the Fishermen's Mission Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Fishy celebrity items in the shop window of Peddars gent's outfitters in Sudbury are netting the interest of passers-by.

The fish designed by TV personality Fern Britton Picture: SUBMITTEDThe fish designed by TV personality Fern Britton Picture: SUBMITTED

As well as its usual tailored clothing and hire wear, Peddars in King Street is also displaying ceramic fish including designs by TV presenter Fern Britton and broadcasting couple Libby Purves and Paul Heiney.

The colourful mini-shoal are lots in Catch of the Day, an online auction of 100 ceramic fish painted by celebrities and artists to raise funds for the Fishermen's Mission.

Peddar's owner Matt Warnock said: "My church supports the Fishermen's Mission and my brother knows one of its representatives, so when I heard they wanted to get these things in public places I was happy to help.

"They've certainly generated a lot of interest with people seeing them in the window."

Fern Britton Picture: Ian West/PA WireFern Britton Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The fish also resulted in an unexpected cash boost for the charity from one customer.

You may also want to watch:

Matt said: "Someone who shops here saw them and suddenly remembered he had an old collecting tin full of change for the Mission in his garage.

"He had completely forgotten about it for 20 years, but he has now brought it in and the money is going to the charity."

The fish designed by Libby Purves and Paul Heiney Picture: SUBMITTEDThe fish designed by Libby Purves and Paul Heiney Picture: SUBMITTED

Fern Britton chose a fish and chip newspaper wrapper design for her fish as it reminded her of childhood chippy suppers, while Libby and Paul's features shipping forecast references and is wrapped in a net.

Other celebrities, including Sir Robin Knox Johnston, Alan Titchmarsh, Caroline Quentin and Jonathan Dimbleby have painted fish in support of the charity, which supports the UK's trawlermen.

Members of the public can bid for the fish online, with proceeds going to the charity.

Regional spokesman Andy Malcolm said: "A Catch of the Day fish is more than just a thing of beauty, it's a way of changing the lives of our fishermen and their families for the better.

"Taking part in the auction and buying a Catch of the Day fish will help provide the vital funds needed for the Fishermen's Mission to support the most vulnerable, distressed and disadvantaged in our fishing communities, including those on the East Anglia coastline."

Visit the Fishermen's Charity website to take part in the auction, which ends on May 19.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

It could become a Hilton, claims owner of stately home Shrubland Hall

The Grade I listed gardens at Shrubland Hall, pictured as it went up for sale in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Star Wars: A New Hope – A morality tale for our age

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). C3P0 and R2D2 approach Jabba's Palace. The original films shot on location rather than use CGI greenscreen technology Photo: 20th Century Fox

Catch of the Day for Sudbury shop

Matt Warnock, left of Peddars with Andy Malcolm of the Fishermen's Mission Picture: SUBMITTED

‘I started thinking I would rather die than fail exams’ - teenager speaks about mental health

Sasha and her mum Jordann Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists