Former footballers help kick-off new Sudbury Sporting Memories group

Sudbury Sporting Memories got off to a positive start with a great turnout - Credit: Andy Read

Those with a passion for sport can share their love as well as hear from sports stars following a "really positive" first session.

Sudbury Sporting Memories launched on May 18 and were joined by former Colchester United players Mick Packer and Micky Cook.

The group will meet former international speedway rider and World Team Cup winner in 1989, Jeremy Doncaster on June 22.

Bill Tancred will speak in July about his career after competing at the 1968 and 1972 summer Olympics and winning bronze and silver medals at the 1970 and 1974 Commonwealth Games.

Mick Packer, Tony Brightwell & Micky Cook - Credit: Andy Read

Andy Read, organiser of the Sudbury Sporting Memories, said: "It was really positive.

"So many people were smiling and having a good time.

"Having worked in the leisure centre industry for 46 years, I recognise the power sport can assist in creating conversation, friendship and positive memories."

One person in attendance said: "I have never seen a community launch with such strong week one engagement."

The hour-long meeting takes place between 2pm and 3pm at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre every Wednesday.



