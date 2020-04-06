E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The next best thing! ‘Virtual high street’ set up to support shops, cafes and restaurants

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 April 2020

Sudbury Town Council has launched the Virtual HIgh Street initiative in support of independent shops and traders. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Sudbury Town Council has launched the Virtual HIgh Street initiative in support of independent shops and traders. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

The coronavirus outbreak has affected Sudbury businesses far and wide - but now community leaders have banded together to create a ‘virtual high street’ to help ensure access to their best-loved retailers.

Market Hill in Sudbury. Picture: GREGG BROWNMarket Hill in Sudbury. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Best of Sudbury and town councillors have devised a way for customers to remain in contact with their nearby shops, at a time when most have been forced to close due to the coronavirus crisis.

The virtual high street lists stores, restaurants and cafes in the town - with a description of each and how to contact them if they are still open.

It is hoped the online resource will help and encourage the stores to remain trading.

Rachel Price, town centre manager for Sudbury Town Council, said: “Despite Sudbury’s independents facing yet another serious threat to their livelihoods, they’ve shown unwavering support for the most vulnerable in our community during this crisis.

“In Sudbury, our community and businesses are interwoven.

“Whether it’s Weston’s Bakery working round the clock to ensure freshly-baked bread is available for all, Sudbury’s market traders driving through the night to ensure their stalls are well-stocked or staff from the local pub providing a shopping shuttle service, this all really demonstrates the importance of supporting local - and local supporting us.

“Every business and community organisation has had to rapidly adapt in response to this crisis, whilst making impossible decisions in order to protect their staff, clients and customers.

“But where the major chains have struggled to keep up with demand, our independents have been working twice as hard to ensure there is enough for everyone. Amid this crisis, people are really waking up to the benefits of shopping locally.

“When we are on the road to recovery, I just urge people to continue to support our market traders, independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants and remember the value they bring not only to our local economy, but our sense of community.”

If you are a Sudbury based business and would like to be added free of charge, please contact Rachel Price at:towncentremanager@sudburytowncouncil.co.uk

Visit Sudbury’s Virtual High Street by clicking here.

