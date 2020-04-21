E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teacher’s live YouTube lessons from school keep pupils ‘upbeat’

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 April 2020

Matt Vale-Smith, assistant headteacher at Long Melford Primary School, is filming daily lessons live from his classroom. Picture: LONG MELFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

Matt Vale-Smith, assistant headteacher at Long Melford Primary School, is filming daily lessons live from his classroom. Picture: LONG MELFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

A Suffolk teacher has created live YouTube lessons from his school in a bidto ease pressures on parents homeschooling their children.

Matt Vale-Smith. assistant headteacher at Long Melford Primary School, near Sudbury, began his quest to help pupils and their parents after realising how difficult it has been to educate youngsters at home.

Teaching maths and English lessons, Mr Vale-Smith is still attending the school to teach the children of keyworkers - while his wife also works on the frontline for the NHS.

He said: “It’s a strange but busy time in my household as we are both key workers - my wife works full time at West Suffolk Hospital as an advanced nurse practitioner on the frontline.

“I admit this has been a concern for us with a young family, as it is with so many families at the moment. However, we are lucky that we are able to go to work and feel that we can give something back to the community.”

It was Mr Vale-Smith’s wife who came up with the idea of virtual teaching through YouTube, so children could have a ‘real-time’ feeling from lessons which are fun and accessible to everyone.

Realising the need to communicate directly with his pupils was necessary for their development, he has been producing daily videos for them to enable regular contact and to inspire them to keep up morale.

“I miss all the children greatly and I especially miss school life,” he said. “As a teacher, you become very close to the children and want the best for them. This is the reason for starting my YouTube channel.”

Initially in self isolation for two weeks, Mr Vale-Smith at first relied on his children, aged eight and 10, to be his film crew. Now they are being recorded live from his classroom.

The sessions also include strategies, tips and techniques to help parents and children.

Even though he began with maths and English lessons, Mr Vale-Smith hopes to expand into art lessons too.

“I hope through the videos I can motivate children and keep them upbeat,” he said.

“I could see with my own children that they were more comfortable with a lesson structure as this is what they were used to.

“The need to connect with the school community and to consolidate previous learning - but to also continue teaching, was my inspiration.”

To access the YouTube lessons, click here.

For regular updates on the coronavirus, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town law firm’s growth gathers pace with ‘exciting’ merger

Providence House in Ipswich - Birketts' new headquarters in Princes Street Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES

Search continues for elderly rescue dog missing during lockdown

Coco, 12, has been missing form her Offton home for four weeks. Picture: THE GREEN FAMILY

Freight companies want improvements to rail lines from Felixstowe

Freight companies hope to operate up to 47 trains a day in each direction from Felixstowe in the future. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Teacher’s live YouTube lessons from school keep pupils ‘upbeat’

Matt Vale-Smith, assistant headteacher at Long Melford Primary School, is filming daily lessons live from his classroom. Picture: LONG MELFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

Plans for 187 new homes in Leiston one step closer to fruition

The view from Leiston Cemetery across the site of the proposed new 187 new home in Saxmundham Road.
Drive 24