Vicar to leave church after 14 years

Simon Gill, vicar at All Saints Church in Sudbury, is leaving after 14 years Picture: NICKI DIXON Archant

A Sudbury vicar is leaving to head to pastures new at the end of next month after 14 years.

Rev Simon Gill, vicar at All Saints Church in Sudbury, will lead his final service on Sunday, April 28 at 10am.

Rev Gill stressed it will be “business as usual” at All Saints after he has gone with neighbouring clergy leading the regular services until long-term plans are made.

Rev Gill and his wife, Sallie, raised their children Matthew and Judith in Sudbury and said they have very much enjoyed living in the town.

He said: “It is such a delightful place to live and we have most facilities we need in a compact and friendly town.

“It has been a privilege to serve at All Saints Church with its diverse community, which has been one of its joys.

“We range from people with learning difficulties to an ex-university lecturer and all interact as equals and part of the wonderful kingdom of Jesus.”

His new role is as team leader of a group of three clergy looking after four villages and a new town to the north of Cambridge in the Ely Diocese.

“My new role combines valuing the traditional and embracing the brand new - a wonderful combination,” he added.