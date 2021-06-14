News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cordon at Newmarket home after sudden death of elderly woman

Holly Hume

Published: 5:31 PM June 14, 2021   
The property at the junction of All Saint's Road and Nat Flatman Street has been taped off

The property at the junction of All Saint's Road and Nat Flatman Street has been taped off - Credit: Google Streetview

A home in Newmarket has been taped off by police after the sudden death of an elderly woman.

Officers were called to the property in All Saint's Road at around 11.45am this morning, Monday, June 14.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said the body of an elderly woman was located in the garden.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

