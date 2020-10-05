‘Pub desks’ with wifi and a baguette offered to people bored working from home

The Brantham Bull is offering desk space to people who want a change of scenery when working from home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A pub in Suffolk is giving office workers stuck at home a change of scenery and some company by setting up ‘pub desks’ with wifi, food, drink and a roaring open fire.

Landlady of the Brantham Bull, Gemma Chenery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Landlady of the Brantham Bull, Gemma Chenery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gemma Chenery runs The Brantham Bull with her husband Paul and after struggling with the new 10pm curfew, they decided to offer a new service.

“The idea came from a family member who spotted another UK pub trialing it,” Mrs Chenery explained. “That same day I saw a friend who was struggling with being home after spending so long with her whole family being around in lockdown, then left completely alone now they’ve all gone back to school and work.

“She was really down in the dumps about it so I thought we could give it a go.”

The Bull is now offering pub desks – a table to yourself, a plug socket, free WiFi for three hours, unlimited coffee and tea with a lunch time baguette all for the price of £10.

The scheme is running between 9.30am and 3pm from Tuesdays through to Fridays, giving parents or carers time in the middle of school pick ups.

With the 10pm curfew for pubs, Mrs Chenery said it’s been quite difficult to get customers used to the change and are still finding people book tables for late dinners.

“It’s not nice to have to disrupt someone’s evening when they’re enjoying their meal or drinks and tell them they’ve got half an hour before they need to leave,” she admitted.

“A lot of people still book for a three course meal at 8.30pm and it doesn’t leave them enough time really.

“We have started offering breakfast as well as takeaway, while doing all we can to get people to come in earlier. I really think it’s a good idea as all our tables are really spaced out, a nice bar area and soon we’ll be lighting the open fires.”

Working on front of house, the owner thinks it will be a good way to give some office workers some adult company and a bit of normality after working alongside kids all summer.

If people live alone it can also give a good chance to get out and see people, while at the same time being productive and getting work done in a shorter amount of time thanks to slots being three hours long.

“It’s not good for your mental health sitting at home alone,” Mrs Chenery added.

