Published: 6:00 AM April 11, 2021

Charlotte Daniel and Ross Troupe, owners of Secret Meadows glamping site in Hasketon, with their two children , Amelia and Lochlan Troupe.

Holidaymakers have set their eyes on Suffolk, according to accommodation owners in the county ahead of their re-opening next week.

From Monday, April 12 self-catered accommodation in the county will be able to re-open; this includes holiday lets and some types of camping where facilities like bathrooms are not shared.

Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site

Secret Meadows, a glamping site outside Woodbridge, is one of those expecting a busy season ahead.

"We have been receiving lots of bookings for this year but most of them were made earlier in the year in anticipation of the proposed opening date of April 12," said owner Charlotte Daniel.

Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site

"We have been fully booked for the opening week for a while now. Since the announcement that the opening on the 12th can go ahead we have seen an increase in bookings for the spring and summer.

"Most of our weekends are fully booked for this year and the summer holidays are booked up except for one weekend where we just have one accommodation unit out of nine available."

Park Holidays runs five holiday centres in Suffolk including Carlton Meres in Saxmundham, Broadland Sands in Lowestoft, Felixstowe Beach, Pakefield and Suffolk Sands in Felixstowe.

The company said that bookings were already buoyant but have gathered extra momentum in the past week.

Carlton Meres Holiday Park in Saxmundham will be re-opening on Monday

Company director Tony Clish said: "I think that what families have all been looking forward to is simply getting away for a proper break where they can enjoy a sense of freedom and a welcome change of surroundings.

"Our parks are all located in beautiful regions along the coast, and guests can have a wonderful holiday experience just relaxing in a peaceful, hassle-free environment.

"We have worked hard to ensure that comprehensive safety measures are in place to give our guests peace of mind, and there are also specific restrictions in place between April 12 and May 16.

"These include our being able to accept holiday bookings only from one household or support bubble for the foreseeable future.

"Indoor communal areas will be closed between these dates, but our restaurants will be open for outdoors service and takeaways, subject to the weather.

"Our indoor pools will also be open from 12 April, as will our outdoor pools – but once again, these will be weather dependent."





Tim Ripman director of operation at Best of Suffolk

Tim Ripman, director of operations at Best of Suffolk: "Next week we are operating at, if not, 100% capacity. With it still being in the school holidays, we are seeing a lot of families.

"Monday is going see the most arrivals we have had in one day. We are working with our housekeepers so that we spread them out over the day.

"We're very excited about reopening, but still well aware that we are not back to normal yet.

"We're very optimistic about the summer, but we've opened our 2022 calendar already as the demand is going to continue.

"If you're trying to a home in Southwold or Aldeburgh in July or August, sadly good luck. Those peak months are chock-a-block."

Air Manage Suffolk is booked up for the next week

Harry Embleton, managing director of Air Manage Suffolk: "We are fully booked for the next week. We've got nothing available, which is good for us.

"We've grown significantly during the lockdown and the bookings are flying in.

"It's very similar to when we left lockdown last year - we're maxed out.

"We've very confident of a good recovery. If we can get through this season without another lockdown, we'll be in good shape."