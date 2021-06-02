Published: 2:21 PM June 2, 2021

The BBC has cancelled Holby City - did you know how many actors from Suffolk starred in the drama? - Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Hospital soap Holby City, which has featured a number of Suffolk actors over its 23 years, will come to an end next March.

The BBC hospital drama, a spin-off of Casualty set in the same fictional hospital, debuted in 1999.

A BBC statement said the corporation is "incredibly proud" of the show but has confirmed its last episode will air next year.

Here are five actors with Suffolk connections that have starred in the drama over its run.

Luke Roberts

You may also want to watch:

Arguably the most famous name on this list, Roberts, who was born in Woodbridge, played registrar and surgeon Joseph Byrne for 13 years on Holby City.

Roberts has also appeared in one episode of HBO blockbuster series Game of Thrones.

Roy Hudd

Roy Hudd lived near Stowmarket before his death last year - Credit: Archant

Hudd, who passed away aged 83 last year, lived near Stowmarket up until his death.

The comedian and presenter appeared in Holby City in 2014 as Clive Lloyd, having also starred in fellow BBC drama Call the Midwife.

Joshua Dickinson

Dickinson trained at the prestigious East 15 Acting School in London, but is a former Sudbury Upper School student.

In two episodes from 2013, he played Hamish Richards.

As well as featuring in a minor role in Holby City, he also has credits in CBS' Ransom and a number of independent films.

Rocky Marshall

Born in Great Cornard, Marshall portrayed registrar Ed Keating on the show between 2002 and 2004.

Marshall has also featured in Casualty, Band of Brothers and Law & Order: UK.

Sophia Capasso

Former Ipswich hairdresser turned actress Sophia Capasso - Credit: Archant

Ipswich's Capasso has more recently moved into Albert Square for a role in EastEnders, but she has previously appeared in Holby City - playing minor character Melany Bicks in 2018.

Capasso went to school in Kesgrave and worked at Renaissance hairdressers in Ipswich before her big break in acting.