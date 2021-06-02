5 Suffolk stars who have featured in Holby City as BBC axes show
- Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron
Hospital soap Holby City, which has featured a number of Suffolk actors over its 23 years, will come to an end next March.
The BBC hospital drama, a spin-off of Casualty set in the same fictional hospital, debuted in 1999.
A BBC statement said the corporation is "incredibly proud" of the show but has confirmed its last episode will air next year.
Here are five actors with Suffolk connections that have starred in the drama over its run.
Luke Roberts
You may also want to watch:
Arguably the most famous name on this list, Roberts, who was born in Woodbridge, played registrar and surgeon Joseph Byrne for 13 years on Holby City.
Roberts has also appeared in one episode of HBO blockbuster series Game of Thrones.
Most Read
- 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 2 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
- 4 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
- 5 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
- 6 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
- 7 'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton
- 8 Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids
- 9 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
- 10 'I'd like to think that in the next week or so, we can get some across the line' - Ashton on signings
Roy Hudd
Hudd, who passed away aged 83 last year, lived near Stowmarket up until his death.
The comedian and presenter appeared in Holby City in 2014 as Clive Lloyd, having also starred in fellow BBC drama Call the Midwife.
Joshua Dickinson
Dickinson trained at the prestigious East 15 Acting School in London, but is a former Sudbury Upper School student.
In two episodes from 2013, he played Hamish Richards.
As well as featuring in a minor role in Holby City, he also has credits in CBS' Ransom and a number of independent films.
Rocky Marshall
Born in Great Cornard, Marshall portrayed registrar Ed Keating on the show between 2002 and 2004.
Marshall has also featured in Casualty, Band of Brothers and Law & Order: UK.
Sophia Capasso
Ipswich's Capasso has more recently moved into Albert Square for a role in EastEnders, but she has previously appeared in Holby City - playing minor character Melany Bicks in 2018.
Capasso went to school in Kesgrave and worked at Renaissance hairdressers in Ipswich before her big break in acting.