More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

There have been more than 400 fines issued to people across Suffolk and Essex for breaching lockdown restrictions, it has emerged.

Police forces throughout England have revealed how many fines have been handed out for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws between March 27 and May 11.

During this time period, there were 246 fines issued in Suffolk - with the number for Essex at 165.

Throughout England, there have been 13,445 fines issued by police.

The lockdown restrictions originally prevented people from leaving their homes unless they had a valid reason, such as going to work or to buy food.

The restrictions have eased slightly in the past week to allow for people to travel further distances to get exercise.

But the fines have increased from £60 to £100, doubling with each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

