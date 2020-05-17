E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 May 2020

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There have been more than 400 fines issued to people across Suffolk and Essex for breaching lockdown restrictions, it has emerged.

Police forces throughout England have revealed how many fines have been handed out for alleged breaches of the coronavirus lockdown laws between March 27 and May 11.

During this time period, there were 246 fines issued in Suffolk - with the number for Essex at 165.

You may also want to watch:

Throughout England, there have been 13,445 fines issued by police.

The lockdown restrictions originally prevented people from leaving their homes unless they had a valid reason, such as going to work or to buy food.

The restrictions have eased slightly in the past week to allow for people to travel further distances to get exercise.

But the fines have increased from £60 to £100, doubling with each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

MORE: Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

The motorist was stopped in Sudbury by police (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Two more people die with coronavirus in region’s hospitals

Two more people have died with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

The motorist was stopped in Sudbury by police (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Two more people die with coronavirus in region’s hospitals

Two more people have died with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Suffolk jails build 48 temporary cells built to stop spread of coronavirus

Highpoint Prison, near Newmarket, has installed temporary cells to help contain the spread of coronavirus. Pictire: ARCHANT LIBRARY

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools survey - Two thirds say children should return in September, not June

Most people in our survey thought children should not be going back to school in June. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.
Drive 24