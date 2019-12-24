E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Our Christmas Day heroes - these are the people working to help others

PUBLISHED: 06:45 25 December 2019

PC Katherine Hutson and Jason Dennis are working on Christmas Day? Are you? Let us know at newsroom@archant.co.uk Picture: LOUISE RIDDLESTON/JASON DENNIS

Archant

Are you one of the heroes giving up your family time to work on Christmas Day? Send us a photo with your name and place of work so we can celebrate you.

Nurses will be working around the clock on Christmas Day. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISENurses will be working around the clock on Christmas Day. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

While most people are waking up on Christmas morning ready to celebrate with their families - these are the selfless workers who are putting on their uniforms to help those in need.

Firefighters, police officers, shop workers, pharmacists, journalists, carers, nurses and paramedics are just some of the inspirational people giving up their precious time this Christmas.

Here are our Christmas Day Heroes:

Response officer PC Katherine Hutson Picture: LOUISE RIDDLESTONResponse officer PC Katherine Hutson Picture: LOUISE RIDDLESTON

PC Kate Hutson - response officer

PC Katherine Hutson is a response officer based at Landmark House in Ipswich. She joined the force about 18 months ago after working for BBC Radio Suffolk.

Today, PC Hutson will be working from 7am to 5pm.

"This will be my first Christmas Day shift, responding mainly to 999 calls from the public," said PC Hutson.

"I had an early Christmas lunch on the Sunday before. I worked during the day on Christmas Eve and will work the late shifts on Boxing Day and the following day.

"It can be a difficult time for some, particularly vulnerable people, at a time when it looks like everyone is enjoying themselves.

"My natural patch is Whitton and Whitehouse but, as a team, we'll be covering most of Ipswich and bits of the rural patch, out to Hadleigh and Shotley.

"I've been really enjoying my role. It's a real people job so there are similarities with what I did before."

Jason Dennis at his desk ready to answer the calls of the people of Suffolk Picture: JASON DENNISJason Dennis at his desk ready to answer the calls of the people of Suffolk Picture: JASON DENNIS

Jason Dennis - control room officer

Mr Dennis works as a police control room officer and it's also his first Christmas working for Suffolk Constabulary.

"It's sad in a way. It's our first Christmas in our new home but I think my wife understands," said Mr Dennis.

Before joining the force Mr Dennis used to work in insurance claims.

"The working patterns are a bit of a reverse in a way," said Mr Dennis.

Like PC Hutson, Mr Dennis will be working across the day and finishing at 5pm.

He will be back on the phones on Boxing Day and up until 7am on December 30, taking calls from members of the public across Suffolk.

"We expect to see an increase in alcohol-related calls later in the day," said Mr Dennis.

Lorraine Mohammed will be working Christmas evening at the Sue Ryder care home. Picture: LORRAINE MOHAMMEDLorraine Mohammed will be working Christmas evening at the Sue Ryder care home. Picture: LORRAINE MOHAMMED

Lorraine Mohammed - senior night carer

Lorraine is a senior night carer for the Sue Ryder neurological centre in Chantry.

She works alongside other carers and nurses who look after those with a neurological condition.

She will be starting her shift at 7pm on Christmas Day after cooking a roast dinner for her family.

Kayleigh and Debs both work at Magdalen Care home. Picture: PIPPA KINGKayleigh and Debs both work at Magdalen Care home. Picture: PIPPA KING

Kayleigh and Debs - carers

Kayleigh (left) and Debs are both carers at Magdalen House Care Home in Hadleigh, Ipswich.

They are both working Christmas Day and will be looking after those with dementia.

Topic Tags:

