Suffolk treasure hunter shows off his haul before it goes under the hammer

Builder and treasure hunter Don Crawley discovered 99 silver Anglo-Saxon coins in Suffolk Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

A Suffolk treasure hunter who discovered silver coins estimated to be worth tens of thousands of pounds has shown off his impressive collection.

The coins are believed to date back to 999, during the reign of King Ethelred II Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE The coins are believed to date back to 999, during the reign of King Ethelred II Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Builder Don Crawley, from Bucklesham, is set to share the proceeds with the lucky farmer whose field held the buried treasures of 99 Anglo-Saxon pennies.

Mr Crawley and the farmer could take home at least £15,000 each if the auctioneer's estimate of between £30,000 and £50,000 rings true.

The 50-year-old discovered the coins at the site of a forgotten Saxon church in 2017, but has agreed with the landowner not to disclose the location of the field.

Human remains were also found at the site.

Mr Crawley and the lucky landowner could take home the share of £50,000 Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE Mr Crawley and the lucky landowner could take home the share of £50,000 Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Experts at the British Museum said the coins date back to the reign of King Ethelred II - also known as Ethelred the Unready - who ruled England between 978 to 1016 after coming to the throne at the age of 12.

The king, who regularly battled with the Danes, was the longest reigning Anglo-Saxon monarch.

Auctioneers believe the coins may have been buried by a petrified pilgrim in 999, who was worried about the "impending apocalypse of the millennium".

Mr Crawley from Bucklesham will not reveal the location he discovered the haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE Mr Crawley from Bucklesham will not reveal the location he discovered the haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

They added although the British Museum had considered buying the coins, the institution instead decided to disclaim them.

The hoard will go under the hammer in Mayfair during a two-day auction for coins, tokens and historical medals on December 4 and December 5.

Viewings will open on Monday, December 2.