E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk treasure hunter shows off his haul before it goes under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 15:02 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 28 November 2019

Builder and treasure hunter Don Crawley discovered 99 silver Anglo-Saxon coins in Suffolk Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Builder and treasure hunter Don Crawley discovered 99 silver Anglo-Saxon coins in Suffolk Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

A Suffolk treasure hunter who discovered silver coins estimated to be worth tens of thousands of pounds has shown off his impressive collection.

The coins are believed to date back to 999, during the reign of King Ethelred II Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIREThe coins are believed to date back to 999, during the reign of King Ethelred II Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Builder Don Crawley, from Bucklesham, is set to share the proceeds with the lucky farmer whose field held the buried treasures of 99 Anglo-Saxon pennies.

Mr Crawley and the farmer could take home at least £15,000 each if the auctioneer's estimate of between £30,000 and £50,000 rings true.

The 50-year-old discovered the coins at the site of a forgotten Saxon church in 2017, but has agreed with the landowner not to disclose the location of the field.

Human remains were also found at the site.

Mr Crawley and the lucky landowner could take home the share of £50,000 Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIREMr Crawley and the lucky landowner could take home the share of £50,000 Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

You may also want to watch:

Experts at the British Museum said the coins date back to the reign of King Ethelred II - also known as Ethelred the Unready - who ruled England between 978 to 1016 after coming to the throne at the age of 12.

The king, who regularly battled with the Danes, was the longest reigning Anglo-Saxon monarch.

Auctioneers believe the coins may have been buried by a petrified pilgrim in 999, who was worried about the "impending apocalypse of the millennium".

Mr Crawley from Bucklesham will not reveal the location he discovered the haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIREMr Crawley from Bucklesham will not reveal the location he discovered the haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

They added although the British Museum had considered buying the coins, the institution instead decided to disclaim them.

The hoard will go under the hammer in Mayfair during a two-day auction for coins, tokens and historical medals on December 4 and December 5.

Viewings will open on Monday, December 2.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing temperatures on the way - weather warning issued

A weather warning has been issued for ice Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Live updates as second day of flooding chaos hits Suffolk

The flooded mere beside Framlingham Castle on Wednesday Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Flood alerts remain in place with further heavy rain expected

Flooding was particularly bad around the Kenton area of Eye on Wednesday Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Housing benefit no longer enough for struggling families to afford any Ipswich rental properties

Borough leader David Ellesmere and housing portfolio holder Neil MacDonald at the new Homeless Unit in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists