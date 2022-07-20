Suffolk artist paints Storm Eunice tree that fell on his Sudbury home

Artist Christopher Ryland has done a painting of the tree that fell on his house during Storm Eunice. He was inspired by the photograph taken by Sarah Lucy Brown at the time. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk artist has created a painting of a tree that fell on his home during Storm Eunice to help him come to terms with the traumatic experience.

Christopher Ryland, 71, was at home with his wife Pam in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury when the giant tree came crashing down during February’s storm as the county was battered by winds in excess of 70mph.

The home, painted in Suffolk Pink, suffered damage to the roof where branches came in through the ceiling and also to the front of the property.

The photo of the tree resting on Mr Ryland's house that was used in the EADT in February - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident resulted in the couple having to stay with relatives in the town for two weeks because the property was uninhabitable.

He said the tree had stood opposite their home for 150 years, but the force of the strong winds forced it to collapse.

“Doing the painting helped me to come to terms with the tree falling on my house. The painting is like a light at the end of the tunnel and it helps me to no longer feel bad,” Mr Ryland said.

One of Christopher Ryland's trademark flower paintings - Credit: CHRISTOPHER RYLAND

The painting is based on photos taken at the time, including an image that appeared in the EADT, and will be displayed alongside some of his trademark flower artworks at Old School Gallery in Hadleigh on August 5.

Mr Ryland added: “We were both in the house and my wife was upstairs and she actually saw the tree coming towards us almost in slow motion and luckily we weren’t hurt and the tree went straight onto the property.

“Its branches were resting like arms on the roof. Apart from some branches that went through the roof, it was leaning on top of the house.”

He described evacuating the house as ‘like walking into a forest’ with a mass of ivy and fallen electric cables outside his front door.

Scaffolding remained in place outside the house for five months while repairs were carried out to the roof and the front of the property, only being removed last week.

Mr Ryland has also exhibited at John Russell Gallery in Ipswich and at exhibitions in London.