Suffolk artist creates sketchbook to illustrate life in lockdown

Sue Pownall, an artist from Sudbury, pictured here with her dog Degas. Picture: SUE POWNALL Archant

An artist has created a sketchbook to record her life in lockdown with stunning illustrations drawn from her home.

Sue Pownall's lockdown sketchbook is available to view on her Instagram page. Picture: SUE POWNALL/INSTAGRAM Sue Pownall's lockdown sketchbook is available to view on her Instagram page. Picture: SUE POWNALL/INSTAGRAM

Sue Pownall, who recently moved to Sudbury, has recorded her time during the coronavirus crisis by sketching evreyday scenes from outside her window.

Using a concertina sketchbook to link the images together, she has drawn strength from her art and captured what life in quarantine entails.

Ms Pownall grew up in Tiptree in Essex but spent many years working and travelling overseas before settling in Bures in Suffolk in 2017.

She said: “Like many people, I am finding lockdown difficult through the restrictions on our everyday lives, and this is impacting my ability to be creative. However, keeping a lockdown sketchbook is helping me focus not only on everyday things, but also on the positive aspects of life.

“Through the sketchbook, I am noticing and appreciating the small changes of the seasons through recording the views from my windows or my garden as it comes to life.”

