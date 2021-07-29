News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Church foodbank presented with Suffolk Award

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:45 AM July 29, 2021   
The High Sheriff of Suffolk Edward Creasy presented the award to Lesley Briggs, Rachel Bass and Alex Bass. 

The High Sheriff of Suffolk has presented a Suffolk Award to members of the Salvation Army church in Woodbridge. 

Edward Creasy visited the church's food bank to them with the award which recognised their outstanding service to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major Alan Hill, Salvation Army leader in Woodbridge, said the food bank had delivered around 120 food parcels each week, having been very busy between April and December.

He added: “We have also been providing whatever was  needed, including furniture and electricity, as well as food.

“We were covering the area from Ipswich to Leiston. We had five volunteers who did about 40 deliveries a week and five volunteers actually running the food bank.

"Most of them worked throughout the pandemic and things got really intensive.

"We couldn’t have done it without them and their willingness to help the community through difficult times.”

