Published: 11:45 AM July 29, 2021

The High Sheriff of Suffolk Edward Creasy presented the award to Lesley Briggs, Rachel Bass and Alex Bass. - Credit: The Salvation Army

The High Sheriff of Suffolk has presented a Suffolk Award to members of the Salvation Army church in Woodbridge.

Edward Creasy visited the church's food bank to them with the award which recognised their outstanding service to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major Alan Hill, Salvation Army leader in Woodbridge, said the food bank had delivered around 120 food parcels each week, having been very busy between April and December.

He added: “We have also been providing whatever was needed, including furniture and electricity, as well as food.

“We were covering the area from Ipswich to Leiston. We had five volunteers who did about 40 deliveries a week and five volunteers actually running the food bank.

"Most of them worked throughout the pandemic and things got really intensive.

"We couldn’t have done it without them and their willingness to help the community through difficult times.”