Church foodbank presented with Suffolk Award
- Credit: The Salvation Army
The High Sheriff of Suffolk has presented a Suffolk Award to members of the Salvation Army church in Woodbridge.
Edward Creasy visited the church's food bank to them with the award which recognised their outstanding service to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Major Alan Hill, Salvation Army leader in Woodbridge, said the food bank had delivered around 120 food parcels each week, having been very busy between April and December.
He added: “We have also been providing whatever was needed, including furniture and electricity, as well as food.
“We were covering the area from Ipswich to Leiston. We had five volunteers who did about 40 deliveries a week and five volunteers actually running the food bank.
You may also want to watch:
"Most of them worked throughout the pandemic and things got really intensive.
"We couldn’t have done it without them and their willingness to help the community through difficult times.”
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
- 2 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
- 3 Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing
- 4 Luke Woolfenden: 'It's like night and day, and I'm loving it'
- 5 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
- 6 Go-ahead for 150 new homes in Suffolk village
- 7 Chaplin is Cook's 'assassin' who was once taught a tough lesson by the Town boss
- 8 Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs
- 9 Rise in West Suffolk Covid rate one of the highest in England
- 10 Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child