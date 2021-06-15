News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Badger cub 'Stormzy' released back into the wild after thunderstorm rescue

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 6:14 PM June 15, 2021   
Stormzy was sent to Wildlives Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre in Thorrington, near Colchester

A badger cub, who was found close to death in a thunderstorm, has been released back into the wild after spending several days being cared for by the RSPCA.

Dubbed 'Stormzy' by the wildlife centre which took care of his rehabilitation, the cub was found on a footpath in Bures by local residents during a storm on Tuesday, May 25.

They called the RSPCA and inspector Jess Dayes rushed the freezing animal to the Wildlives Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Thorrington, near Colchester.

The badger cub was named after British grime artist Stormzy, who headlined show at Glastonbury in 2019

Stormzy was named by RSPCA staff after being found wet and unconscious in a storm

"This poor little badger was in a really bad state — cold, wet and barely breathing — when the residents found him," she recalled. 

"As he was hardly conscious, they were able to pick him up, wrap him in a blanket and put him in a cardboard box."

Once at the centre, Stormzy was put in a warm-up tank and treated with fluids and a bottle of milk, where within a couple of hours he was "bright as a button and growling at us".

Stormzy spent four days in the care of rescue staff

He continued to make great progress and after a few days he had improved enough to be released back into the wild.

Experts at the Suffolk Badger Group identified which sett the little badger had originated from so that the RSPCA were able to release him right back into his home territory on Saturday, May 29 — just four days after his rescue.

Stormzy the badger was released back into the wild on Saturday, May 29

Miss Dayes added: "This story has a very happy ending, but it could have been very different.

"My thanks go to the eagle-eyed local residents who reported the little badger’s plight to the RSPCA, Wildlives Centre who did such a wonderful job of treating and rehabilitating Stormzy, and the Suffolk Badger Group for their help.”

The RSPCA advises that if a member of the public spots a badger in trouble, they should not try to handle the animal, but should contact the helpline on 0300 1234 999.

