E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tourists heed warnings to stay away from Suffolk coast on lockdown bank holiday

PUBLISHED: 15:42 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 25 May 2020

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Coastal communities breathed a sigh of relief as tourists appeared to heed warnings to act responsibly when visiting over the bank holiday weekend.

Blue signs have been installed on the promenade and around the town stating social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBlue signs have been installed on the promenade and around the town stating social distancing guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There had been growing fears that tourist attractions such as Southwold and Aldeburgh could become swamped with visitors due to the warm weather, even though the risk of transmitting coronavirus remains high.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said ahead of the weekend: “Think very carefully about the logic of heading to tourist hotspots during busy times because there is no question that the health risk to you, your family and others will be increased.”

However, while some people visited resorts such as Felixstowe under the recently eased lockdown measures, there were not too many crowds at the resorts.

It is thought that high winds and colder temperatures could have put some people off a day at the seaside on Saturday and Sunday, although it was warmer on Monday.

Signs have been placed around Southwold to remind people to social distance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSigns have been placed around Southwold to remind people to social distance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Beavan, Liberal Democrat councillor for Southwold and Reydon, said that while there were more people were about in the town, they all seemed to be obeying the social distancing guidelines.

He said: “It’s not too bad. There are more people around than there were but it’s not getting really packed on the high street and everyone seems to be behaving themselves.

“There are only one or two people on the beach and they’re all well apart. So at the moment it seems okay.

“After what has happened nationally I don’t really think you can lecture anybody about it now. It’s the old one rule for us, and one rule for them thing.”

Visitors enjoyed the sunshine in Southwold on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVisitors enjoyed the sunshine in Southwold on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Newly-appointed mayor of Felixstowe, Mark Jepson, said he still fears future problems.

“I fear people will come down in their droves,” he said.

“While they’re not breaching any of the government guidelines there are going to be more people down on the front than there ought to be for their own health and for the health of the community of Felixstowe.

“I’m not saying the front is solely for the people of Felixstowe but I feel for the residents of the town because there are people who can’t enjoy their own town because of the anticipated numbers of people down there.

Tim, Jack, Lucy and Emily on the beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTim, Jack, Lucy and Emily on the beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Like me, when it was nice weather last week, I avoided the front because I’m trying to be responsible.

“A lot of residents of Felixstowe, are going later on in the evening to reduce the numbers on the seafront.

“I would stress that I’m not saying people aren’t welcome in our town.

“Certainly last week, the people I saw social distancing down on the actual beach was pretty encouraging – but of course the promenade is not particularly wide and it doesn’t take much for it to seem busy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It doesn’t factor in heart or desire... it’s a cop-out’ - Norwood on EFL’s plan as Tranmere face drop

James Norwood believes former club Tranmere are being treated unfairly under EFL plans to conclude the season. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It doesn’t factor in heart or desire... it’s a cop-out’ - Norwood on EFL’s plan as Tranmere face drop

James Norwood believes former club Tranmere are being treated unfairly under EFL plans to conclude the season. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Disgust at rise in littered masks, gloves and fast food packaging as lockdown eases

Jason Alexander, from Wildlife Gadget Man's Rubbish Walks, has been 'disgusted' by the amount of PPE and fast food litter during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

National Trust ‘deeply concerned’ as Sizewell C plans about to be submitted

The view from Dunwich Heath towards RSPB Minsmere - an Oustanding Area of Natural Beauty in Suffolk Picture: JUSTIN MINNS

Could now be a good time to buy a house? Suffolk housing market after coronavirus explained

Stuart Clarke, partner at Clarke & Simpson, has explained the challenges facing Suffolk's housing market as it reopens after coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Three more coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in region’s hospitals

Three more people have died in the region's hospitals after contracting Covid-19, including two people in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24