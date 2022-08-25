Noise complaint forces Suffolk charity bike show gig to end early

A band performing as part of a Suffolk bike show raising funds for vital brain tumour research was forced to end its performance early after a resident complained about the noise.

Bike enthusiasts have taken to Facebook to express their anger that the gig, part of Bruisyard Bike Show on Saturday, had to be cut short after the complainant, told organisers the band had to stop or the police would be called.

The event was raising money for the Brain Tumour Research Charity, as some of the organisers and their relatives had experienced tumours themselves.

Bikers would have been able to listen to the live music, while there was also a bar and tea and coffee and a burger van at Bruisyard Village Hall between noon and 6pm.

Posting on the Framlingham Community Page, one poster said: “This event was for CHARITY!! It was the middle of the afternoon. Bikers may not wear Panama hats or salmon-coloured chinos but they are good people who work tirelessly for charity.

“The people that came to see the band paid for drinks in the village hall which contributed to your Bruisyard Village Hall funds. Your community.

To the few that put a stop to this SHAME ON YOU.”

Another Facebook user, who helped to publicise the event, added: “I was appalled that one village member was able to stop the show from carrying on.

“It isn't just me who has been affected by brain tumours- my brother died as a result of an incurable brain tumour seven years ago - as I know of several others amongst the 'biking' community who have been similarly affected (many of whom were there today).

“Before I release my angst against the person who put an end to a day which was being enjoyed by a large number of (mainly) middle-aged, good people, I would like to know what his reason was for complaining at what was a reasonable hour of the day for people to meet up and socialise and at the same time raise much-needed funds for a very worthy cause.”

Nobody from the village's parish council was available for comment.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council, which deals with noise nuisance complaints, said the district authority had not been involved with ending the performance.