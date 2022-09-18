Hundreds of chickens culled after bird flu outbreak

Cases of bird flu have broken out across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: PA

Hundreds of chickens have been humanely culled after an outbreak of bird flu in Bury St Edmunds and Maldon.

Suffolk Trading Standards has confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5 is present in a backyard flock of poultry, in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.

Essex Trading Standards also confirmed an outbreak at a premises just outside Tolleshut Major, near Maldon.

It has been confirmed that all poultry on the infected premises have been humanely culled.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the infected premises, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Trading Standards officers will be going door to door in the 3km protection zone over the next week to help them and the Animal and Plant Health Agency establish where poultry are housed.

They have also warned that the risk of wild birds carrying flu remains very high and are now telling people who own birds to keep them inside.

Bird keepers within the protection zone must cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, vehicles and equipment before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing and minimise direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds.

In a post on Facebook, Suffolk Trading Standards said: "If your birds aren’t housed you are putting them at huge risk and if they are housed they are still at high risk if you don’t practice good biosecurity."



