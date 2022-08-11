'Save water' Suffolk households urged as hosepipe bans imposed elsewhere

Four water companies across the UK have imposed hosepipe bans to deal with the drought, but not Anglian Water - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk conservationist is urging households to save water as the county grapples with its driest start to a year for 46 years.

Dr John Warren, chair of The River Gipping Trust, a Suffolk conservation group, said the idea of a hosepipe ban was complicated and may not necessarily alleviate falling water supplies in the county.

However, he urged residents to consider reducing their overall water consumption as a potentially more effective way of maintaining levels.

He spoke after four water companies across the UK announced bans on hosepipe use following the driest start to a year since 1976.

Anglian Water's Alton Water reservoir- reservoirs are currently 80% full - Credit: Archant

These include Southern Water, South East Water, Welsh Water and Manx Water.

Dr Warren said different regions around the country had their own circumstances to deal with and the flat East Anglian landscape meant there was less water run-off than in areas with higher ground. This means water levels in East Anglia remain high despite the hot weather.

He added: “People should always think of water as a really valuable resource and realise how lucky we are to have it. To have clean drinking water is absolutely fantastic and we need to realise how lucky we are to have it.

“It is overall consumption that matters.”

The National Farmers Union (NFU), which represents farmers, has also called for water to be used responsibly.

NFU national water specialist Kelly Hewson-Fisher said: “During this challenging spell of prolonged dry and warm weather, water companies may look to implement their drought plans through Temporary Use Bans (hosepipe bans).

“It is important that the needs of public supplies, food production and the environment are balanced.

"We ask that water is used efficiently and that agriculture is supported in order to maintain food production and the health and welfare of livestock.”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman also urged people to save water to ensure there was enough for households and the environment for now and the future months.

East Anglia received a fifth of its normal July rainfall and she warned that if the coming winter is as dry as last year’s winter, water supplies in the region could be in a more serious position by next spring.

However, she said reservoirs were currently around 80% full, while underground aquifers were in "reasonable shape" at around average or just below average for the time of year.

“We have no hosepipe bans currently in place across our region and we’re working hard to keep it that way. But we’re watching river levels very closely right now, as things can change quickly and the forecast for this month remains dry and warm,” she added.