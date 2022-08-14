Bands tune up the crowds at three-day Suffolk carnival

Gallery

Music acts helped the crowds get in tune for a three-day carnival extravaganza in a Suffolk seaside town.

The Music Day on Saturday marked the start of Aldeburgh Carnival and featured bands playing at a variety of venues, including the Baptist Chapel, Cross Keys pub and The Lifeboat Shed.

There was also a silent auction and lollipop hunt for children on the beach.

On Sunday, a sports day was being held featuring a 10km run taking in the Aldeburgh countryside, along with an egg and spoon race, children’s races and a Punch and Judy event.

Also among the events were kite-flying demonstrations on the beach.

The main carnival procession will be taking place on Monday, August 15 starting at 3.15pm from outside the Moot Hall and going up and down the high street.

There will also be a performance by the Suffolk School of Samba, a demonstration by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Coastguard and swimming races at sea.

However, organisers have had to cancel the Aldeburgh Carnival Fireworks Display and the Lantern Procession which traditionally bring the event to an end on Monday because of safety concerns with the dry conditions.

