Bands tune up the crowds at three-day Suffolk carnival

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:57 AM August 14, 2022
Aldeburgh Carnival

Choirs, bands, solo singers were among a wide variety of artists performing at the Aldeburgh Carnival Music Day - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Music acts helped the crowds get in tune for a three-day carnival extravaganza in a Suffolk seaside town. 

The Music Day on Saturday marked the start of Aldeburgh Carnival and featured bands playing at a variety of venues, including the Baptist Chapel, Cross Keys pub and The Lifeboat Shed. 

Youngsters taking part in the music activities at Aldeburgh Carnival

Youngsters taking part in the music activities at Aldeburgh Carnival - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There was also a silent auction and lollipop hunt for children on the beach. 

On Sunday, a sports day was being held featuring a 10km run taking in the Aldeburgh countryside, along with an egg and spoon race, children’s races and a Punch and Judy event. 

Choir members singing on the seafront at Aldeburgh Carnival

Choir members singing on the seafront at Aldeburgh Carnival - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Also among the events were kite-flying demonstrations on the beach. 

The main carnival procession will be taking place on Monday, August 15 starting at 3.15pm from outside the Moot Hall and going up and down the high street.

Conducting the music at Aldeburgh Carnival

Conducting the music at Aldeburgh Carnival - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There will also be a performance by the Suffolk School of Samba, a demonstration by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Coastguard and swimming races at sea.

Youngsters prepare for their part in the Aldeburgh Carnival Music Day

Youngsters prepare for their part in the Aldeburgh Carnival Music Day - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Some of those enjoying the musical entertainment 

Some of those enjoying the musical entertainment - Credit: Sonya Duncan

However, organisers have had to cancel the Aldeburgh Carnival Fireworks Display and the Lantern Procession which traditionally bring the event to an end on Monday because of safety concerns with the dry conditions.

Youngsters prepare for their part in the Aldeburgh Carnival Music Day

Youngsters prepare for their part in the Aldeburgh Carnival Music Day - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A choir sings on the beach at Aldeburgh Carnival

A choir sings on the beach at Aldeburgh Carnival - Credit: Sonya Duncan

All ages took part in the Aldeburgh Carnival musical extravaganza

All ages took part in the Aldeburgh Carnival musical extravaganza - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Aldeburgh Carnival
Aldeburgh News
Suffolk
East Suffolk News

