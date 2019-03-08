E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Charity benefits from Sutton Hoo Netflix film

PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 November 2019

Actor Ralph Fiennes, has been seen around Suffolk filming for the Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: AP PHOTO/DIMA GAVRYSH

Actor Ralph Fiennes, has been seen around Suffolk filming for the Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: AP PHOTO/DIMA GAVRYSH

A Suffolk charity has received a cash boost after filming began on the Netflix movie The Dig.

Excavation work taking place at the burial ship mound at Sutton Hoo in 1939. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILExcavation work taking place at the burial ship mound at Sutton Hoo in 1939. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Two landowners whose estates are being used for filming the story of the historic Sutton Hoo archaeological find have donated their location fees to the Alde & Ore Estuary Trust (AOET).

Edward Greenwell and Bill Pinney donated a total of £3,500, which will be used by the Trust in the Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign, which improves vital flood defences.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James and tells the story of the Saxon burial site found on the Sutton Hoo estate.

The new paths and opening up Sutton Hoo mounds are giving visitors new views of the site. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe new paths and opening up Sutton Hoo mounds are giving visitors new views of the site. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mr Greenwell said: "We saw Ralph Fiennes rather dangerously cycling along the top of the river wall smoking a pipe."

Jane Maxim, a trustee with AOET, said: "We are enormously grateful to Bill Pinney and the Greenwell family for donating the location payments and we look forward to a special screening of The Dig at Aldeburgh Cinema next year."

