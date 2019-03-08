Charity benefits from Sutton Hoo Netflix film
PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 November 2019
A Suffolk charity has received a cash boost after filming began on the Netflix movie The Dig.
Two landowners whose estates are being used for filming the story of the historic Sutton Hoo archaeological find have donated their location fees to the Alde & Ore Estuary Trust (AOET).
Edward Greenwell and Bill Pinney donated a total of £3,500, which will be used by the Trust in the Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign, which improves vital flood defences.
The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James and tells the story of the Saxon burial site found on the Sutton Hoo estate.
Mr Greenwell said: "We saw Ralph Fiennes rather dangerously cycling along the top of the river wall smoking a pipe."
Jane Maxim, a trustee with AOET, said: "We are enormously grateful to Bill Pinney and the Greenwell family for donating the location payments and we look forward to a special screening of The Dig at Aldeburgh Cinema next year."