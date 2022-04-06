Autism passports translated to support those fleeing Ukraine war

Autistic Ukrainian refugees are being offered a translated autism passport to help them adjust to life in the UK.

Autism Anglia has taken action to translate its autism passport into Ukrainian and into Russian for those affected by the war so they can have a document explaining their communication difficulties and to help understand their needs.

The passports were developed to help communities understand and make suitable adjustments for autistic people in everyday situations, as well in places such as court, police stations and job centres.

Annie Sands from Autism Anglia - Credit: Autism Anglia

Annie Sands, advocacy manager at Autism Anglia, said: “When the war in Ukraine started, Autism Anglia’s advocates were instantly concerned how frightened disabled children and adults would be. We were worried that this group may be forgotten or left to fend for themselves.

“We read the news stories but heard nothing about disabled people. Being terrified and fleeing your home must be one of the hardest journeys that autistic children, adults and their families can undertake."

Translating Autism passport into the Ukrainian language was one of the ways staff thought they could help refugees.

Although the passport can be downloaded for free from the charity’s website, printed copies are also being sent to volunteers in or near Ukraine to ensure they reach those in need who will not have access to a printer.

Autism Anglia’s Advocacy Service is funded by NHS North East Essex CCG and forms part of its Early Intervention and Family Offer, supporting young people and families with neurodevelopmental conditions.

Pam Green, chief operating officer, NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are delighted to support this work as we must ensure every person seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine here in North East Essex has their needs met to the best of our ability. “

The charity, apart from Autism passport provides services and facilities that encourage autistic children and adults to live a rich and fulfilling life.

Autism Anglia is supported by many sponsors, among others Audrey Ludwig, director at the Suffolk Law Centre, Dr Anna Kennedy, one of Autism Anglia Champions and Simon Pitham of Autoprint Harwich and Clacton.

For more information or to download the Autism passport visit www.autism-anglia.org.uk/autism-passport



