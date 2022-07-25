£200,000 grant means new classroom can be built for woodland-based courses

Some £200,000 in funding, as well as planning permission, has been secured to construct a new classroom and support facility for young people in Suffolk.

The Green Light Trust (GLT), based in Bury St Edmunds, has announced the new building will be built at Castan Wood, Martlesham, and will allow the not-for-profit to expand its provision and support for those children and young people in the county who have complex needs not easily accommodated in a mainstream educational setting.

Work on the site will commence in the autumn.

Lauren Shand, GLT operations director, said: “Through running our woodland-based courses we have enabled thousands of young people to connect with nature for their own wellbeing and personal development as well as helping them to progress in life whether into further study or employment.

“We are delighted that we now have the go ahead to begin the construction on this project as it allows us to ramp up our provision to support more of Suffolk’s most vulnerable children and young people who we know need our help.”

GLT currently supports around 1,000 children and young people in Suffolk across six sites.

The new classroom is part of a wider response to the growing count-wide demand for its services.