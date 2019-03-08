Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 15 March 2019

St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

The lighting of a historic Suffolk church roof has been upgraded using the latest LED technology to keep costs down and save energy.

The church roof at St Mary's in Bury St Edmunds has been upgraded Picture: SIMON HARVEYThe church roof at St Mary's in Bury St Edmunds has been upgraded Picture: SIMON HARVEY

St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds, which is one of the largest parish churches in the country, has completed work on its famous angel roof.

The new lighting will provide a brighter and more sensitive illumination while also saving energy and reducing costs.

Revd Simon Harvey, vicar at St Mary’s, said: “We’re thrilled that visitors will now be able to see this astonishing woodwork in greater detail than ever before.

“The new lights consume a fraction of the energy of the fittings they replaced. This keeps our costs down, reduces carbon emissions and protects the roof from excessive heat.”

Rev Simon Harvey Picture: ST MARY'SRev Simon Harvey Picture: ST MARY'S

The 11 pairs of angels were carved by Suffolk craftsmen more than 500 years ago, and a recent inspection revealed they are still in very good condition.

“Visitors come to us from all over the world,” Mr Harvey added. “In the Bible, angels are described appearing in light as a sign of God’s glory. I’m delighted that Bury’s ancient angels are looking as splendid as they ever have.”

