Suffolk clergyman runs 26km for debt poverty charity

Published: 11:30 AM June 1, 2021

Rev Nic Stuchfield on his 26km run along the Suffolk coast, raising money for the Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre - Credit: Nic Stuchfield

A Suffolk clergyman has run 26km from Southwold to Aldeburgh - raising more than £2,400 for a debt relief charity.

Rev Nic Stuchfield, of Saxmundham St. John's church, completed the challenging run on Saturday to raise money for Christians Against Poverty and Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre.

Mr Stuchfield finished the run in just over 2.5 hours.

Sunburn, he said, caused him more of a problem the next day than sore legs.

He said: "There is a lot of hidden debt poverty across the county. And although East Suffolk looks fairly prosperous, it is not uniformly so.

"There are plenty of pockets of deprivation and it's not just people who are disadvantaged, that get into trouble with debt. People get into debt for all sorts of reasons."

The Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre covers an area of around 1,000sq km and helps people work their way out of debt problems.

For more information about the fundraiser, or to donate, click here.