Who let the dogs out? – Meet these adorable pets helping improve staff mental health
PUBLISHED: 11:15 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 24 July 2020
Archant
Staff at colleges in Suffolk had the chance to introduce their beloved pets to each other at a day focused on improving their health and well-being.
The occasion was held at Suffolk New College and Suffolk Rural – formerly Otley College – earlier this week and saw bosses reward employees for their work over the last year through health related events.
The most popular session of the day was an online activity where staff met each other’s pets including cats, dogs, goats and sheep.
Richard Steward shared an adorable video of his three dogs tumbling out into the garden, set to the soundtrack of the Baha Men’s ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’.
Jessyca Muldoon, human resources manager at Suffolk New College, organised the day with help from her colleagues and said: “These events were all about giving everyone a chance to think about their health and well-being.
“From my point of view, the pet sessions were the best.
“It was great to see and hear how much joy animals were bringing to my colleagues during lockdown.”
Other socially distanced activities included farm tours at Suffolk Rural, book discussions, exercise and music making.
MORE: Ipswich students tipped to be the ‘next Christopher Nolans’ at college awards
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.