E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Who let the dogs out? – Meet these adorable pets helping improve staff mental health

PUBLISHED: 11:15 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 24 July 2020

Staff members took part in a meet the pets online activity and Zena Mayhew showed off her cat Ping, deputy principal Alan Pease introduced his dog Frankie and Lucretia Drummond said hello with her two dogs Mack and Dana. Picture: ALAN PEASE/ZENA MAYHEW/LUCRETIA DRUMMOND

Staff members took part in a meet the pets online activity and Zena Mayhew showed off her cat Ping, deputy principal Alan Pease introduced his dog Frankie and Lucretia Drummond said hello with her two dogs Mack and Dana. Picture: ALAN PEASE/ZENA MAYHEW/LUCRETIA DRUMMOND

Archant

Staff at colleges in Suffolk had the chance to introduce their beloved pets to each other at a day focused on improving their health and well-being.

The occasion was held at Suffolk New College and Suffolk Rural – formerly Otley College – earlier this week and saw bosses reward employees for their work over the last year through health related events.

The most popular session of the day was an online activity where staff met each other’s pets including cats, dogs, goats and sheep.

Richard Steward shared an adorable video of his three dogs tumbling out into the garden, set to the soundtrack of the Baha Men’s ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’.

Jessyca Muldoon, human resources manager at Suffolk New College, organised the day with help from her colleagues and said: “These events were all about giving everyone a chance to think about their health and well-being.

“From my point of view, the pet sessions were the best.

“It was great to see and hear how much joy animals were bringing to my colleagues during lockdown.”

Other socially distanced activities included farm tours at Suffolk Rural, book discussions, exercise and music making.

MORE: Ipswich students tipped to be the ‘next Christopher Nolans’ at college awards

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich museums to reopen next week with bonus for Ed Sheeran fans

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Our job is to help people live healthier lives’ – What to expect when gyms reopen this Saturday

Gyms across Suffolk have brought in Covid compliance measures. Picture: GEORGIE KERR

New Wolsey premieres ‘magical’ video from StoryLine project

New Wolsey Theatre has premiered its first animated video, 'Scrubs' based on a heartwarming submission from a Suffolk seamstress making protective clothing for the NHS during lockdown Photo: Carl Lamb

Parents warned not to put face coverings on babies and young children

From today it is mandatory to wear a face mask in shops and supermarkets in England. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fancy a free drink this week? Be sure to head down to this Ipswich taphouse

Three Wise Monkeys Ipswich has over 20 beers on tap Picture: Three Wise Monkeys Ipswich