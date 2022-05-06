News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk Community Games revealed as part of jubilee celebrations

Brad Jones

Published: 4:00 PM May 6, 2022
The team behind the Suffolk Community Games join students to launch the initiative at Bury Leisure Centre

The team behind the Suffolk Community Games join students to launch the initiative at Bury Leisure Centre


A special day of sport and activities will take place in Suffolk on July 9 as part of the Festival of Suffolk, it has been announced.

The Suffolk Community Games will be held at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and King Edward VI School facilities, and it is hoped hundreds of local people, schoolchildren and their families will join in.

The schedule includes features a wide range of activities including climbing, skateboarding, athletics, football and paddle-boarding.

The event also hosts the Special Olympics Suffolk Athletics Competition which is part of the prestigious Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Series of Sport - providing an excellent opportunity for athletes with an intellectual disability to perform in front of the wider Suffolk community.

Getting ready for the Suffolk Community Games in Bury on July 9 

Getting ready for the Suffolk Community Games in Bury on July 9

David Sheepshanks, chair of the organising committee, said: "The Suffolk Community Games promises to be a very special day in our calendar with plenty of sporting activities for all family members attending to enjoy watching and more importantly, to have a go at trying.

"Putting the event on is a huge team effort and we are enormously grateful to all those involved, however none more so than Active Suffolk, who have generously taken the lead in helping us to organise the day.

"As much as a fun day, we also want young people from all backgrounds across the whole county, who do not normally get the chance to participate in such sports and events, to come and 'give it a go' and have a day to remember!"

James Payne, senior development officer at Active Suffolk said: "The event will allow children from all backgrounds across the county to try sports and activities that they may not ordinarily get the opportunity to do.

"We want the Suffolk Community Games to open new doors for young people and their families, whilst also encouraging them to find confidence, passion and enthusiasm for movement, physical activity, and sport in their everyday lives."

Students getting ready for the Suffolk Community Games in July

Students getting ready for the Suffolk Community Games in July

Climbing will be one of the activities available to try on the day

Climbing will be one of the activities available to try on the day

The event is supported by the Festival of Suffolk’s headline sponsor Tru7Group, Suffolk County Council and every district and borough council in the county.

Other organisations involved include Inspire Suffolk, Special Olympics Suffolk, The Suffolk FA, Ipswich Town Football Club Community Trust, Explore Outdoor from Abbeycroft Leisure and Skate Suffolk, to name but a few.

Events partner Vertas will also be offering transport for families where this may be a barrier.

The Festival of Suffolk features a series of events between May and September to help the county mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Festival of the Sea is one of the main events in this summer's Festival of Suffolk 

The Festival of the Sea is one of the main events in this summer's Festival of Suffolk




