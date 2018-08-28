Partly Cloudy

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

PUBLISHED: 09:17 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:17 25 November 2018

Hare coursing is a grwoing problem in the Suffolk countryside Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Archant

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Officers were called to the area between Old Felixstowe and Felixstowe Ferry Picture: GOOGLE MAPSOfficers were called to the area between Old Felixstowe and Felixstowe Ferry Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Constabulary are currently in Felixstowe, between the main town and Felixstowe Ferry, after reports of suspected hare coursing activity in the area.

Men with dogs have been spotted in the fields that sit behind the Felixstowe golf course and run along Ferry Road leading up to the hamlet on the River Deben.

A police spokesman said: “If anybody sees males with dogs in fields around that area, please call us on 101 quoting CAD 92 of November 25.”

We will bring you more updates as they come in.

