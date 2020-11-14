E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meet the new team of detectives swooping on Suffolk’s most dangerous crime gangs

14 November, 2020 - 06:03
Suffolk Constabulary has launched the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary has launched the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The team of six Detective Constables and one Detective Sergeant - supported by two police staff investigators and a digital support officer - have been given the core aim of stopping serious and organised gangs in their tracks.

Covering the east and west of the county, they will mainly target gangs peddling drugs in Suffolk, as well as those committing robberies and burglaries - but will also provide support on domestic abuse, child sex abuse and sexual offence cases.

Their approach will be “cradle to grave” - gathering intelligence on criminal networks and building investigations against them, right through to securing convictions.

MORE: Meet the 7 new police officers recruited to swoop on prolific crime in Suffolk

The roles are funded by an increase in the police and crime commissioner’s element of council this year - and complement the existing SCDT already operating in Ipswich.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger said: “To get this new team up and running is great news for the people of Suffolk and the constabulary as it provides a further proactive resource to target the highest end criminals that operate in our communities.

“The SCDT has specialist skills and is equipped to pro-actively tackle force-wide and local policing priorities, while dynamically disrupting those that make the most financial gain out or create the greatest harm through serious criminality.

“As always we are keen to respond to the needs of local people to keep our communities safe and the public can take confidence from the proactive approach to tackling criminals that their local police force takes.”

You may also want to watch:

The SCDT as a whole has made 37 arrests since January this year - and has helped conduct four separate investigations, where suspects have received custodial sentences totalling 28 years.

The team has undertaken 46 interviews, downloaded evidence from 135 devices and recovered more than £200,000 in cash.

Significant successes include the jailing of three drug dealers - Rhyone Hinkson, Michael Martin and Mohamed Abdullahl - to a total of 15 and a half years for a “county lines” operation, where dealers from urban areas ply their trade in quieter, more rural counties.

In another case, Nik Easey, of Ipswich, was jailed for eight and half years after being caught with drugs and guns, including possession of cocaine worth £15,000.

A third case saw a man jailed for eight years for robbery of a 79-year-old lady in Ipswich in November 2017.

Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore said he was sure taxpayers would see the team as a “worthwhile investment”.

He added: “The original team based in Ipswich has had some excellent results, so I am very pleased to be able to allocate precept funding to extend this across the county.

“The team’s focus on county lines and drugs activity is crucial for the reputation of the county and the safety of its residents.

“I wish them all well in this valuable work.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Won’t even cover rents’ - £215m East Anglia lockdown fund may not be enough, says leader

Business leaders have questioned whether £215million is enough to help the East's ailing businesses. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the new team of detectives swooping on Suffolk’s most dangerous crime gangs

Suffolk Constabulary has launched the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lambert has used 24 players in League One this season (and 15 more in the cups)... so who has performed the best?

(Clockwise) Luke Chambers, Stephen Ward, Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden, Oli Hawkins and Andre Dozzell have been part of the Ipswich Town side currently second in League One. :Picture: ARCHANT

A14 roadworks: days and times of next four month of closures between Ipswich and Felixstowe

The A14 will be closed periodically overnight between junction 58 and junction 62 for the next four months. Picture: ARCHANT

Extra free parking is agreed to help traders across east Suffolk

Extra 30 minute free parking is being introduced in east Suffolk car parks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL