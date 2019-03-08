Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Should your local council collect garden waste for free?

PUBLISHED: 14:58 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 23 March 2019

Should garden waste be collected for free? Picture: ARCHANT

Should garden waste be collected for free? Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

A turf war has broken out between the local councils and the Government over whether garden waste should be collected for free.

the governments new waste strategy could make all garden waste collection free - but councils argue the service has to be the governments new waste strategy could make all garden waste collection free - but councils argue the service has to be "fully funded" to work Picture: GREGG BROWN

Free collection of garden waste is being considered by the Government - but councils are insisting any cost involved in providing it must be “fully funded”.

A new waste strategy being considered by the Goverment is promising to consult on whether households with gardens should have access to free collections for garden waste, such as grass cuttings, twigs, plant and hedge clippings.

Six of Suffolk’s seven district councils currently charge while two of the five district councils in north Essex also do - making it far from a level playing field for residents.

But the Local Government Association (LGA) said any changes to waste services that put more of a cost burden on councils already under huge financial pressure need to be fully funded.

Composting garden waste could cut carbon emissions, avoid landfill costs and generate extra revenue from producing compost, the government strategy says.

Martin Tett, environment spokesman for the LGA, said: “Some councils were able to provide free garden waste services when they were first introduced but are now having to charge to reflect the growing cost of providing a collection service.

“Money from garden waste collection charges goes back into maintaining the service.”

Mr Tett added: “Any changes to waste services and additional cost burdens on councils, who are already under enormous financial pressure, need to be fully funded.”

He also said councils will have lost almost 60p out of every £1 between 2010 and 2020, and it was “vital” the forthcoming Government spending review fully funded the local services communities relied on.

In February this year, Babergh District councillors were at loggerheads over the potential scrapping of the fees, with Labour councillor Luke Cresswell describing the charge as a “tax” on people for doing the right thing.

Babergh Conservative councillor John Ward has previously argued charges for collection went towards “maintaining a balanced budget”.

Six of Suffolk’s seven district councils currently charge to empty brown bins or collect garden waste - only Ipswich Borough Council offers it for free. Two thirds of councils in England charge for the service too, according to a survey published by the Press Association.

The service is free in Cambridge and three nearby Essex districts, Colchester, Chelmsford and Braintree.

Maldon charges £46, Tendring charges £50, and all three Norfolk authorities charge at least £48.

The warning comes as research by the Press Association shows that, of 326 English councils which pick up rubbish and recycling from homes, 212 of them (65%) charge for a garden waste collection service.

Most of those who charge ask for an annual subscription for picking up a garden waste bin or bags, with yearly costs averaging around £46, the research shows.

A spokesman for the Environment Department said: “Free garden waste collections would not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions through less garden waste being sent to landfill, but would also see more waste composted, which is cheaper for local authorities than landfill disposal.

“Subject to consultation, we intend to have free garden waste collections in place from 2023, with councils being funded appropriately to deliver this.”

Households in many areas also face a one-off signing up fee or the initial cost of purchasing a bin, and further payments for more than one bin.

But many councils offer cheaper collection for smaller containers or bags, or discounts for online payment, direct debits or for some residents depending on their circumstances.

Despite the charges, councils across England say they have thousands of households signed up - and some even have fully subscribed services.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road blocked after crash involving car and tractor

The crash happened on the B1106 in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man disturbed trying to break into home

The attempted burglary happened in East Stockwell Street in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seven reasons we love to holiday in England

With weather like this in Devon, who needs a beach in Spain? Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Should your local council collect garden waste for free?

Should garden waste be collected for free? Picture: ARCHANT

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists