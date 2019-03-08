E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Suffolk finance boss quits after row over county council tax bills

PUBLISHED: 12:04 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 15 October 2019

Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has been forced into a major reshuffle when his finance chief quit - days after a Tory debate over plans to raise council tax by 4% next year.

Richard Smith had been cabinet member for finance for more than four years but resigned late on Monday after Conservative councillors backed plans for the largest possible council tax rise next year.

A group meeting of Conservatives last week was asked to choose between a 0%, 1% or 2% rise in general council tax bills next year - on top of a 2% rise to pay for social care.

We understand that the councillors immediately rejected the option of a general council tax freeze - but Mr Smith argued forcefully that the general rise should not be more than 1%.

He told them he would not be prepared to recommend an increase above that figure. However other councillors warned that the government was expecting councils to increase general bills, and by keeping down the increase there would either have to be deeper cuts to services or there could be a greater risk to the authority's viability in the long term.

You may also want to watch:

A majority of Conservative councillors backed calls to raise general bills by 2% - a total of a 4% rise when added to the social care surcharge.

After Mr Smith resigned, he was replaced as finance spokesman by Cabinet Member for Young People Gordon Jones.

Deputy council leader Mary Evans takes on Mr Jones' former portfolio and her role as Cabinet member for Roads and Transport is taken on by Andrew Reid. There are other changes of responsibility involving Nick Gowrley and Richard Rout. Mr Smith said he had resigned over "a matter of policy" but would not go into any further details.

Mr Hicks said: "I want to thank Richard Smith for his time as cabinet member for finance. He has made an outstanding contribution in ensuring we manage our finances in a measured, effective and prudent way."

Although he had not planned the reshuffle, Mr Hicks felt he now had a strong team to take the council forward into budget discussions over the next few months - and to lead investment decisions on major projects like the Third River Crossing in Lowestoft.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk finance boss quits after row over county council tax bills

Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Firm axed from troubled GP surgery ‘sorry’ after safety concerns revealed

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, has been campaigning for better services at four GP surgeries in Essex Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS/HOUSE OF COMMONS

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer loses planning battle with neighbour

Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer Picture: MYUNG JUNG KIM / PA

Man sexually assaulted woman as she woke from a medical episode

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Claims Woodbridge children’s centre has secured new lease rubbished by council

Caterpillar Childrens Centre has not secured a new lease, contrary to reports made by a district councillor. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists