Garden waste, park openings and markets - the latest changes to council services announced by Suffolk’s local authorities

Even fewer staff members are working from Ipswich Borough Council's Grafton House base.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Following the Prime Minister’s latest isolation measures unveiled on Monday night, Suffolk’s councils have unveiled further changes to public services. See below each council for what the latest measures are:

Babergh and Mid Suffolk have suspended garden waste collections for now, while East Suffolk continues to onitor the situation. Picture: ARCHANT Babergh and Mid Suffolk have suspended garden waste collections for now, while East Suffolk continues to onitor the situation. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Borough Council

In Ipswich, the borough council has confirmed only four food stalls will be present for the market until further notice, each spread out further than usual.

Play areas, courts, outdoor gyms and kiosks in the council’s parks have also been shut off from the public.

Elsewhere, fewer staff are allowed to continue working at Grafton House and the council’s executive meeting this evening has been cancelled.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks urged everyone to abide by the measures announced by governments and councils in order to protect people. Picture: DAVID GARRAD Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks urged everyone to abide by the measures announced by governments and councils in order to protect people. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council has suspended school crossing patrols now that schools are largely shut, and has launched a helpline for parents who are key workers and haven’t been able to arrange alternative schooling for their children. Those parents should call 01473 263985.

The council also confirmed that Lowestoft Flood Project work ceased as of Tuesday, and will be revisited at a later date once restrictions have been lifted.

According to the authority, home visits and new heating or insulation installations as part of the Warm Homes Healthy People project will not be happening.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils

On Tuesday afternoon, Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils confirmed they would close all of their parks, while the customer points in Stowmarket and Sudbury will now be closed for face-to-face queries.

People in need of support should instead phone 0300 123 400 or visit the council websites.

Payments are only available online at the moment for the two authorities.

Garden waste collections have been suspended so that crews can prioritise the essential waste collections. No invoices for the garden waste service will be charged while this is ongoing.

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk Council confirmed that waste collections were still continuing despite the recycling centres across the county being shut to the public, but stressed this would be “constantly reviewed” and services prioritised if staff levels dipped from illness or isolating.

Ipswich, East Suffolk, Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have all confirmed council house repairs will, for now, only be for urgent repairs and essential items.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “Everyone in Suffolk must listen and follow this very clear direction from the Government. We must now all stay at home unless journeys are absolutely essential. This isn’t about us as individuals. This is about protecting the NHS and saving the lives of our neighbours and loved ones.

“Please, everyone, do what society needs you to do. Our actions today determine the futures of others in the days and weeks to come. It’s as simple as that.”

