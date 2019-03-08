Decision made on plans for Eye A140 roundabouts – Here's what to expect

Multi-million pound plans to introduce two roundabouts on one of mid Suffolk’s key roads have been given the green light.

The scheme lodged by Suffolk County Council proposes to build roundabouts on the A140 at the Eye Airfield site, with a roundabout each to the north and south end of the land and new link road with the B1077.

The council's development and regulation committee met on Tuesday where the plans were approved.

A Suffolk Highways spokeswoman said: “This scheme will unlock Eye Airfield for development with the potential for 3,000 new jobs in the area and will provide significant highway benefits.

“Access to the A140 will be safer and more efficient, resolving long-standing road safety and congestion issues.

“The scheme has gathered significant local support from the New Anglia LEP and local MPs.

“The next step is to tender the construction contract through the Eastern Highways Alliance, we will also be completing the detailed design.

“We are hoping to start construction in late summer 2019, with completion scheduled for summer 2020

The scheme aims to improve road safety and journey time reliability, as the road is one of the main routes connecting Suffolk with Norfolk.

The planning report said that the Eye Airfield business park had developed piecemeal since the 1980s, which meant access to the land was now “inadequate”.

It added that there was “no better solution” that was “safe and affordable”.

The approval of a gas power station and poultry plant at the site – which will bring more than 700 employees – has also been cited as a need for the improvements.

But Thrandeston Parish Council has objected to the plans because of concerns that traffic backing up on the A140 would prevent traffic turning right out of Thrandeston Road.

Yaxley and Brome and Oakley parish councils both welcomed the proposals which were “long-awaited” but raised concerns over the planned cycle crossing and the safety of those cyclists.

The Department for Transport has pumped in £3.75million, while the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership has foot another £1.45m. The council has match funded the remainder.