Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Decision made on plans for Eye A140 roundabouts – Here's what to expect

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 May 2019

The locations of the two new roundabouts as part of the A140 junction improvements Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The locations of the two new roundabouts as part of the A140 junction improvements Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Multi-million pound plans to introduce two roundabouts on one of mid Suffolk’s key roads have been given the green light.

The scheme lodged by Suffolk County Council proposes to build roundabouts on the A140 at the Eye Airfield site, with a roundabout each to the north and south end of the land and new link road with the B1077.

The council's development and regulation committee met on Tuesday where the plans were approved.

A Suffolk Highways spokeswoman said: “This scheme will unlock Eye Airfield for development with the potential for 3,000 new jobs in the area and will provide significant highway benefits.

“Access to the A140 will be safer and more efficient, resolving long-standing road safety and congestion issues.

“The scheme has gathered significant local support from the New Anglia LEP and local MPs.

“The next step is to tender the construction contract through the Eastern Highways Alliance, we will also be completing the detailed design.

You may also want to watch:

“We are hoping to start construction in late summer 2019, with completion scheduled for summer 2020

The scheme aims to improve road safety and journey time reliability, as the road is one of the main routes connecting Suffolk with Norfolk.

The planning report said that the Eye Airfield business park had developed piecemeal since the 1980s, which meant access to the land was now “inadequate”.

It added that there was “no better solution” that was “safe and affordable”.

The approval of a gas power station and poultry plant at the site – which will bring more than 700 employees – has also been cited as a need for the improvements.

But Thrandeston Parish Council has objected to the plans because of concerns that traffic backing up on the A140 would prevent traffic turning right out of Thrandeston Road.

Yaxley and Brome and Oakley parish councils both welcomed the proposals which were “long-awaited” but raised concerns over the planned cycle crossing and the safety of those cyclists.

The Department for Transport has pumped in £3.75million, while the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership has foot another £1.45m. The council has match funded the remainder.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cocaine found in all Suffolk’s major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

Then and now - A decade of pub closures in Felixstowe

The Old Millars, Felixstowe, has now been replaced by Fish Dish restaurant. Photo: Google.

Decision made on plans for Eye A140 roundabouts – Here’s what to expect

The locations of the two new roundabouts as part of the A140 junction improvements Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Ipswich Town flashback – Holland’s last game, plus promotion celebrations

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

Death of man outside McDonald’s Lowestoft was drug-related, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to 51-year-old John Riley. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists